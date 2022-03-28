Kim Kardashian Turns Heads in Bold Blue Look at Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party

Watch : Kim Kardashian DEBUTS Pete Davidson's Tattoo Tribute

Can you keep up with Kim Kardashian's Balenciaga looks? Her latest is definitely a standout.

The SKIMS mogul, who recently starred in a campaign for the brand, chose a neon blue gown for Vanity Fair's annual Oscars after-party on March 27, pairing the ensemble with silver sunglasses. After posing solo on the carpet, Kim—who was without boyfriend Pete Davidson—met up with sister Kendall Jenner inside the event at the Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts in Beverly Hills, Calif. The sisters even had a twinning moment as they struck a pose for cameras in their coordinating Balenciaga ensembles and sunglasses.

In addition to Kim and Kendall, Kourtney Kardashian also hit the star-studded party alongside her fiancé Travis Barker. After wearing a Mugler design on the Oscars red carpet earlier in the night, Kourtney did a quick change into Vintage Dolce & Gabbana for the Vanity Fair bash.