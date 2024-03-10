Oscars 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Have a Stellar Date Night

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves turned heads on the 2024 Oscars red carpet, where the Dallas Buyers Club star is set to present.

Dare we say Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are looking pretty alright, alright, alright. 

The Interstellar star and the Women of Today founder were among the stars who stepped out on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. The couple was glowing while posing ahead of the event at Dolby Theatre. (See every celeb's look on the red carpet here.)

For the event, Matthew kept it classic with a brown and black three-piece tuxedo and accessorized the look with brown shoes and a pair of shades. While Camila arrived in a long, black off-the-shoulder gown with jewels along the bust. She topped the look off with black latex opera gloves, a silver statement necklace, a set of bangles and a ring.

But the night was just beginning for Matthew, who was tapped to present during the award show. And it's only fitting that the 54-year-old takes the stage again a decade after winning best actor for Dallas Buyers Club at the Academy Awards.

The Best Oscars Dresses of All Time

During his 2014 acceptance speech, the Magic Mike actor couldn't help but reflect on the decade ahead.

"To my hero, That's who I chase," he explained onstage. "When I was 15 years old I had a very important person in my life come and ask me 'Who's your hero?' I said, 'It's me in 10 years.' So I turned 25 10 years later and that same person comes to me and goes, 'Are you a hero?' I said, 'Not even close!' She said ‘Why?' and I said, 'My hero is me at 35.'"

"You see, every day, and every week, and every month, and every year of my life, my hero is always 10 years away," he continued. "I'm never going to be my hero. I'm not going to obtain that and that's fine with me because it keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing."

Keep reading to see who else is turning head on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Christina House / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

John Shearer/WireImage

 Ryan Michelle Bathe & Sterling K. Brown

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Colman Domingo

In Louis Vuitton with Omega watch.

Marleen Moise / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Andrea Riseborough

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Emily Blunt & John Krasinski

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ava DuVernay

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Brittany Snow

In custom Mônot.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Vanessa Hudgens

In Vera Wang Couture and Chopard jewelry.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Issa Rae

In AMI Paris.

JC Olivera / Stringer / GETTY IMAGES

Paul Giamatti

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Marlee Matlin

In custom Rodarte with Briony Raymond jewelry

