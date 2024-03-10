Oscars 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Have a Stellar Date Night

Dare we say Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are looking pretty alright, alright, alright.
The Interstellar star and the Women of Today founder were among the stars who stepped out on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. The couple was glowing while posing ahead of the event at Dolby Theatre. (See every celeb's look on the red carpet here.)
For the event, Matthew kept it classic with a brown and black three-piece tuxedo and accessorized the look with brown shoes and a pair of shades. While Camila arrived in a long, black off-the-shoulder gown with jewels along the bust. She topped the look off with black latex opera gloves, a silver statement necklace, a set of bangles and a ring.
But the night was just beginning for Matthew, who was tapped to present during the award show. And it's only fitting that the 54-year-old takes the stage again a decade after winning best actor for Dallas Buyers Club at the Academy Awards.
During his 2014 acceptance speech, the Magic Mike actor couldn't help but reflect on the decade ahead.
"To my hero, That's who I chase," he explained onstage. "When I was 15 years old I had a very important person in my life come and ask me 'Who's your hero?' I said, 'It's me in 10 years.' So I turned 25 10 years later and that same person comes to me and goes, 'Are you a hero?' I said, 'Not even close!' She said ‘Why?' and I said, 'My hero is me at 35.'"
"You see, every day, and every week, and every month, and every year of my life, my hero is always 10 years away," he continued. "I'm never going to be my hero. I'm not going to obtain that and that's fine with me because it keeps me with somebody to keep on chasing."
