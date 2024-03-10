Oscars 2024: Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves Have a Stellar Date Night

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Dare we say Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves McConaughey are looking pretty alright, alright, alright.

The Interstellar star and the Women of Today founder were among the stars who stepped out on the red carpet at the 2024 Oscars on March 10. The couple was glowing while posing ahead of the event at Dolby Theatre. (See every celeb's look on the red carpet here.)

For the event, Matthew kept it classic with a brown and black three-piece tuxedo and accessorized the look with brown shoes and a pair of shades. While Camila arrived in a long, black off-the-shoulder gown with jewels along the bust. She topped the look off with black latex opera gloves, a silver statement necklace, a set of bangles and a ring.

But the night was just beginning for Matthew, who was tapped to present during the award show. And it's only fitting that the 54-year-old takes the stage again a decade after winning best actor for Dallas Buyers Club at the Academy Awards.