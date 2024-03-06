Gal Gadot Gives Birth, Welcomes Baby No. 4 With Husband Jaron Varsano

Watch : Gal Gadot Reveals Kids' HILARIOUS Reactions to Her On-Screen Kisses

Gal Gadot has some wonderful news.

The Wonder Woman star gave birth to her fourth child—a baby girl named Ori—with husband Jaron Varsano, she announced on March 6.

"My sweet girl, welcome," she wrote on Instagram alongside a photo of herself holding her newborn daughter in a hospital bed. "You have brought so much light into our lives, living up to your name, Ori, which means ‘my light' in Hebrew."

Though Gal's pregnancy was admittedly "not easy," the 38-year-old feels blessed that she and her little one "made it through."

"Our hearts are full of gratitude," added Gal, who also shares daughters Alma, 12, Maya, 6, and Daniella, 2, with Jaron. "Welcome to the house of girls.. daddy is pretty cool too."

The Red Notice actress largely kept her pregnancy with Ori out of the spotlight. Her last red carpet appearance was in July as the Barbie premiere, where she walked the red carpet in a brown-and-white striped dress that featured a large bow covering her stomach.