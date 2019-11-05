Gal Gadot Pens Heartwarming Note About Motherhood on Her Daughter's 8th Birthday

by Pamela Avila | Tue., Nov. 5, 2019 2:23 PM

Gal Gadot might be Wonder Woman but she loves being a super mom more. 

On her eldest daughter's 8th birthday, Gadot penned a heartwarming note about motherhood on Instagram. Sharing a sweet throwback photo of her daughter Alma as a baby with husband Jaron Varsano, Gadot wrote: "8 years ago today my life has changed forever. Alma decided she had enough and came out a good few weeks before my due date. She has brought so much love and light into our home. So much laughter with cheeky funny moments, so much curiosity, both daring and  naiveté."

Gadot goes on to write that that she feels so lucky to be Alma's daughter. 

"Thank you for teaching me so much about life without even know you are and for giving me the most precious title I could ever ask for," the Wonder Woman star wrote on Instagram. "I promise I'll do anything for you, love and protect you forever. Just please, don't grow up so fast.. Take your time. I can't believe you're 8 already. Love you to the moon through all galaxies double the number of grain of sand in the universe." 

Gal Gadot and Other Superhero Actors Who Are Super Parents

The actress shares another younger daughter with husband Varsano, Maya

While the two sisters share Wonder Woman for a mom, they've proved times before that they're pretty unphased. In 2017, Gadot shared with E! News that while Alma is aware that her mom plays one of the most popular superheroes ever, she's still #TeamBatman. According to Gadot, her little girl "really likes Batman." 

Happy 8th birthday, Maya! 

