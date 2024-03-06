We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.
When it comes to trends, I'm a big fan of wide leg pants, crop tops, and, the current style, the oversized fit trend. Call it baggy, call it relaxed, call it whatever you want, it's comfortable, fashionable, and feels like you just borrowed your partner's oversized hoodie for the day. It's perfect for bloaty days, but also for a chic, tailored edge on other days. The only problem is that some oversized clothes can have the opposite effect and can make you look like your swimming in your fit. To avoid that ridiculous feel, I've arranged a selection of oversized clothes that won't make you look frumpy or bulky, according to reviewers. We're talking shirts, pants, jackets, hoodies, and more, that give you that vibe, but in a stylish way.
If you're hitting the gym (or the couch), there are oversized sweatshirts, hoodies, and pullovers that look so good with leggings and also cover your butt. Heading into work or an event? There's oversized blazers that come in lots of colors and left one reviewer to report that it's "loose purposefully but not sloppy." If you just want an oversized t-shirt for walking the dog without a lot of fuss, there's plenty of options there. Whatever body type you are, there's an oversized option that can make you look polished and sophisticated (from a denim jacket to a classic white collared shirt). And, if you ever want to make something more oversized, just go up a size.
So, keep on scrolling and start adding to your cart. You'll be wearing the oversized trend in no time (and look so so good doing it).
Trendy Queen Womens Oversized Sweatshirt
Available in 27 colors, this oversized half-zip pullover is a fan-favorite. Reviewers rave that it it's so soft, covers your bum, and one shopper reported that the "fit is fantastic." It's available in Small to XX-Large, and users note that it's true to size if you want that relaxed style.
Fisoew Women's Oversized T Shirt
This simple oversized t-shirt is perfect for layering or wearing solo. Reviewers rave that it's the perfect length to wear with leggings and one user elaborates, "It's an oversized fit for sure but doesn't look sloppy."
Dokotoo Womens Corduroy Button Down Shirt
With over 10,000 5-star Amazon ratings, this corduroy button down is a popular choice. It's PSL and fall-ready, but would also look casual and elevate a look for early spring. One shopper reported, "The oversized boyfriend-style design is both comfortable and stylish. It's perfect for those days when you want a relaxed, effortless look without sacrificing fashion."
FSHAOES Women Casual Oversized Blazer
I love an oversized blazer when I'm going to work. It looks chic, professional, and keeps me feeling confident in all kinds of weather. This oversized blazer is available in 10 colors and one fan noted, "the blazer hangs just right, with plenty of room to move but not in a "I'm a 10-year-old girl wearing my dad's jacket" way."
EFAN Womens Oversized Sweatshirt
An oversized sweatshirt and bike shorts just channels a royal 80's vibe. It's available in 26 colors, plus it's soft, cozy, warm, and one user wrote, "Just oversized enough but not so big that you are completely swallowed by it."
AUTOMET Women's Oversized Jacket
Achieve an chic edge with this oversized faux leather jacket. It's available in Small to X-Large and comes in a variety of colorways (including a dark pink). One user reported, "just oversized without being too bulky, or feeling like I'm swimming in it."
Trendy Queen Women's Oversized Hoodies
Available in 8 colors, this cozy oversized hoodie has a lot of styling potential. Reviewers rave that it pairs perfectly with leggings and one fan adds, "It's buttery soft, the perfect weight, and so cute!!! It fits true to size with an a more oversized fit."
BIG DART Oversized Button Down Shirt
An oversized, classic white collared shirt is a must-have for any wardrobe. It's classic, classy, and adds an elevated touch. And at 44% off, it's also a great deal. One user commented, "I like that it tapers slightly at the waist so it while it is slightly oversized it is not boxy."
GeGekoko Women Oversized T-Shirt
If you're looking for an oversized t-shirt, but want a different feel, then this shirt with cuffed sleeves is a solid pick. It comes in 23 colors, including several heathered options, and it looks great tucked or untucked. This fan reported, "I think this checks all the boxes for the perfect casual oversized t-shirt."
Wide-Fit Pleated Pants
We may not be close to Labor Day yet, but you can still rock these white pleated pants. They're wrinkle-resistant with an elegant drape and include an elastic waist with belt loops for easy styling. This fan wrote, "Pants fit nice and got many compliments. Took them to wear casually, to the club, to parties and they go with every occasion."
Omoone Women's Oversized Mid Long Denim Jacket
At 30% off, you must add this oversized denim jacket to your cart. It's a wardrobe staple and one user said it best, "This has a modern look, but is not huge, just slightly larger and looser, perfect for over sweaters, modern looking without being really boxy and baggy, love it."
Cotton Oversized Cropped T-Shirt
Look classy and elegant in this oversized t-shirt. It gives you that trendy cropped look without appearing overly baggy and comes in 6 colors. One fan raved, "Great over sized fit! Loose and comfortable. The material is thick but still cool at the same time."
It's all about looking elegant and casual. Wear the look with these trendy picks.