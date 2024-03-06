We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Some brands featured in this article are partners of Amazon's Creator Connections program, which means E! may make an increased commission on your purchase if you buy something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

When it comes to trends, I'm a big fan of wide leg pants, crop tops, and, the current style, the oversized fit trend. Call it baggy, call it relaxed, call it whatever you want, it's comfortable, fashionable, and feels like you just borrowed your partner's oversized hoodie for the day. It's perfect for bloaty days, but also for a chic, tailored edge on other days. The only problem is that some oversized clothes can have the opposite effect and can make you look like your swimming in your fit. To avoid that ridiculous feel, I've arranged a selection of oversized clothes that won't make you look frumpy or bulky, according to reviewers. We're talking shirts, pants, jackets, hoodies, and more, that give you that vibe, but in a stylish way.

If you're hitting the gym (or the couch), there are oversized sweatshirts, hoodies, and pullovers that look so good with leggings and also cover your butt. Heading into work or an event? There's oversized blazers that come in lots of colors and left one reviewer to report that it's "loose purposefully but not sloppy." If you just want an oversized t-shirt for walking the dog without a lot of fuss, there's plenty of options there. Whatever body type you are, there's an oversized option that can make you look polished and sophisticated (from a denim jacket to a classic white collared shirt). And, if you ever want to make something more oversized, just go up a size.

So, keep on scrolling and start adding to your cart. You'll be wearing the oversized trend in no time (and look so so good doing it).