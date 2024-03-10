Let These Photos of Former Couples at the Oscars Award You a Trip Down Memory Lane

Before fans see which Oscar-nominated films take home the prize, look back at these photos of former couples who once graced the Academy Awards red carpet.

Barbenheimer won't be the only duo making headlines at the 2024 Oscars.

After all, the ceremony turns into a glamorous date night for many celebrity couples. And whether nominees are celebrating a win with their loved ones or looking for them to take on a supporting role after a tough loss, they're glad they have their significant other by their side. 

But as movies have shown viewers, not all love stories have a happy ending. And while not every romance lasts, fans will always have these exes' time together captured on film.

Like who could forget Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's red carpet appearances or Nicole Kidman's with Tom CruiseVanessa Hudgens and Zac EfronJason Momoa and Lisa Bonet and Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are also among the former couples who'd gone to the Academy Awards. 

As for which Hollywood pairs will attend Oscars night this year, fans will just have to stay tuned. Luckily, the event isn't too far away. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre March 10 starting at 7 p.m. EST on ABC. 

In terms of the major contenders, Oppenheimer has the most nominations of the evening with 13 followed by Poor Things with 11 and Killers of the Flower Moon with 10. Barbie trails closely behind with eight nods, and Maestro has seven (for the full list of nominees, click here).

But for now, get ready for a trip down memory lane by looking back at former couples who were at one point each other's dates for the Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Vanessa Hudgens & Zac Efron

Yes, the High School Musical co-stars and former couple did attend the Oscars together. It was back in 2009 and as you can see they looked flawless together.

Dennis Van Tine/UPPA/ZUMAPRESS.com
Tom Cruise & Katie Holmes

Who doesn't remember the days of TomKat?! The couple was married from 2006 to 2012 and share daughter Suri together, and even though they didn't last they looked pretty picture perfect.

MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images
Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet

In January 2022, the couple shocked fans when they announced their breakup after 16 years together. While the pair remains cordial, the thought of them not appearing on red carpets together breaks our hearts. 

Darlene Hammond/Hulton Archive/Getty Images
Sarah Jessica Parker & Robert Downey Jr.

The Sex and the City alum dated the Iron Man star from 1984 (when they were only 18 years old) to 1991, and based on these Oscars looks they totally embraced '80s fashions.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
George Clooney & Stacy Keibler

During Clooney's many years of being a bachelor, he had some beautiful dates to the Oscars, including Keibler.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Jennifer Lopez & Alex Rodriguez

Before serving as a presenter for the 2019 Oscars, the Hustlers star posed on the red carpet with her MLB player fiancé. Nearly two years after the award show, the pair decided to call it quits

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Justin Theroux & Jennifer Aniston

In 2015, the then-married couple attended the Oscars and dazzled on the red carpet. Sadly, they split in 2017.

AP
Bradley Cooper & Irina Shayk

The A Star Is Born actor and director walked the red carpet at the 2019 Oscars with the model by his side. However, the pair went their separate ways later that year. 

Ron Galella/WireImage
Reese Witherspoon & Ryan Phillippe

Even though these two lovebirds divorced in 2007 after tying the knot in 1999, they were always the couple to watch when it came to awards season. Just look at how cute they were together.

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Anne Heche & Ellen DeGeneres

It seems like the talk-show host has always been a part of a power couple, even before she met her wife Portia de Rossi. Back in 1997, Ellen met Anne and they remained a strong unit and a symbol for the LGBTQ+ community for about three and a half years.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Angelina Jolie

Brangelina always made a statement whenever they stepped out together, so we definitely still miss their red carpet photo ops and gossip-filled romance years after they filed for divorce in 2016.

S. Granitz/WireImage
Nicole Kidman & Tom Cruise

Before Nicole married Keith Urban and became an Australian power couple with her man, she was married to Tom. Here they are at the 1991 Oscars.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Heath Ledger & Michelle Williams

After meeting on the set of Brokeback Mountain in 2005, Heath and Michelle started one of the greatest love stories in Hollywood and even though they separated just months before he died in 2008, fans continue to look back at these two as a great romance that was cut short.

William Conran - PA Images/PA Images via Getty Images
Julia Roberts & Benjamin Bratt

No these two weren't the stars of an epic rom-com—which we would totally watch for the record—they were a couple in the late '90s for nearly four years and they were stunning together.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images
Jennifer Garner & Ben Affleck

For more than 10 years, we grew accustomed to seeing these two on carpets together. However, they announced their split in 2015.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images
Leonardo DiCaprio & Gisele Bündchen

Remember when the Titanic star mostly dated models? We know this is still pretty much his game. But from 1999 to 2005, Leonardo was all about one runway star. 

Alain Benainous/ZUMAPress.com
Heidi Klum & Seal

From 2005 to 2014, the supermodel and singer were the hottest couple to spot out and about and we still love seeing photos of them during their time as a married couple.

Jim Smeal/WireImage
Hugh Grant & Elizabeth Hurley

For 11 years, these two Brits were the hottest couple around. And despite their eventual breakup in 2000, the hunky actor and gorgeous Elizabeth remain friends to this day. 

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
Brad Pitt & Gwyneth Paltrow

All we can say to this couple and this Oscars moment in time is yaaas!

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImage
Patricia Arquette & Nicholas Cage

These two are definitely a blast from the past. After meeting when Patricia Arquette was only 18, Nicholas Cage  proposed to her then and there but it wasn't until she was 27 years old in 1995 that they actually tied the knot. They later divorced in 2001, but we will never forget their romance.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images
Diane Kruger & Joshua Jackson

We're still not over this breakup, even though it happened in 2016 and Diane now has a child with Norman Reedus. There was just something about these two that we will forever ship.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Marc Anthony & Jennifer Lopez

The saucy duo was married for 10 years and let's be honest, they never disappointed when it came to award season.

Evan Agostini/ImageDirect via Getty Images
Billy Bob Thornton & Laura Dern

Yes, Billy Bob Thornton and Laura Dern were once engaged and yes, Dern has always looked this fierce on the red carpet.

Barry King/WireImage
Jennifer Aniston & Brad Pitt

We will never stop loving these two together. Sorry, they were so freaking pretty together and looking back at their old photos makes us happy. It just does!

John Shearer/WireImage
Robin Wright & Sean Penn

The two actors were married for 14 years and they made their time together count. They welcomed two kids, starred in major projects and slayed the couple red carpet game.

AP Photo/Kim Johnson
Kate Hudson & Chris Robinson

OMG, we can't get over this look! Remember when she was married to the rocker? In addition to getting this epic throwback photo from the relationship, Hudson and Robinson share son Ryder together.

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Ethan Hawke & Uma Thurman

The Pulp Fiction star was married to Hawke from 1998 to 2005 and they turned heads whenever they showed up to support each other throughout their marriage.

Lester Cohen/WireImage
Jude Law & Sienna Miller

After starring in Alfie together back in 2004, all we wanted was for these two co-stars and lovebirds to live happily ever after. But alas, they broke up after a lot of highs and lows. The good news...we'll always have these Oscars memories.

Steve Granitz/WireImage
Diane Lane & Josh Brolin

Diane Lane and Josh Brolin are not only iconic actors in their own right, but boy were they a dyanmic duo when they were married. 

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images
Matt Dillon & Cameron Diaz

These two were the ultimate '90s couple. And even though it was a short-lived romance, we will have these stylish red carpet photos forever.

View More Photos From Former Couples Who Rocked the Oscars Red Carpet

