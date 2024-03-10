Let These Photos of Former Couples at the Oscars Award You a Trip Down Memory Lane

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

Barbenheimer won't be the only duo making headlines at the 2024 Oscars.

After all, the ceremony turns into a glamorous date night for many celebrity couples. And whether nominees are celebrating a win with their loved ones or looking for them to take on a supporting role after a tough loss, they're glad they have their significant other by their side.

But as movies have shown viewers, not all love stories have a happy ending. And while not every romance lasts, fans will always have these exes' time together captured on film.

Like who could forget Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's red carpet appearances or Nicole Kidman's with Tom Cruise? Vanessa Hudgens and Zac Efron, Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet and Bradley Cooper and Irina Shayk are also among the former couples who'd gone to the Academy Awards.

As for which Hollywood pairs will attend Oscars night this year, fans will just have to stay tuned. Luckily, the event isn't too far away. Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the 96th Academy Awards will air live from the Dolby Theatre March 10 starting at 7 p.m. EST on ABC.