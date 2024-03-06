You Only Have 66 Minutes To Get 66% off These 66 Gymshark Products- This Is Not a Drill

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Attention all fitness enthusiasts and fashionistas! If you want to elevate your workout wardrobe and loungewear game, Gymshark has a mind-blowing flash sale you need to check out. This is not your average sale, let me explain. Gymshark will have 66 items on sale at a jaw-dropping 66% discount. However, there's a catch: you only have 66 minutes to snag these incredible deals. Yes, you read that correctly. You only have 66 minutes to shop 'til you drop!

Gymshark has stylish, comfortable, and functional workout clothes and loungewear that'll have you looking and feeling your absolute best, whether you're hitting the gym or lounging at home. Gymshark's leggings have achieved cult status among fitness fanatics. The sports bras are supportive to handle all types of workouts. Gymshark's loungewear includes beloved joggers and sweatshirts that strike the perfect balance between cozy and chic. And let's not forget about the biker shorts, workout tops, and tank tops that'll take your gym sessions to the next level.

With prices slashed by 66%, I predict these styles won't be in stock for long. If you've had your eye on something, now is the time to shop. Don't let this rare opportunity slip through your fingers! Gymshark's flash sale is live at 3 PM ET on March 6, 2024. The clock is ticking. Happy shopping!