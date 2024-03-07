Paige DeSorbo Says Boyfriend Craig Conover Would "Beat" Jesse Solomon's "Ass" for Hitting on Her

Paige DeSorbo is not feeling the summer lovin' that Jesse Solomon is dishing out.
In fact, the Summer House star reveals her uncomfortable reaction to her costar's flirty advances in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' March 7 episode.
"He leans over to say something to West [Wilson], but he puts his hand on my knee," Paige—who has been dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover for over two years—recounts to BFF Amanda Batula in the preview. "And I immediately was like, 'You can't do that.' And I feel like I'm also so not like that to call something out in the moment."
Amanda also noticed Jesse's out-of-bounds behavior from the previous night, adding, "I feel like he was kind of laying it on thick. I almost want to be like, 'You know she has a boyfriend, right?'"
As for how Paige thinks Craig would react to Jesse's moves? The 31-year-old notes, "My boyfriend will beat your ass if you keep saying s--t like that."
In a confessional, Paige further explains how she imagines her partner would feel about the situation.
"I wouldn't say Craig is like a jealous person, but he has his moments," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost shares. "I want Craig to always be friends with everyone I live with, so I don't ever want Craig thinking, 'Oh, there's the guy that likes my girlfriend.' Now, if Craig told me that a girl touched his leg at a club, I'd get my ass on a plane and I'd be in Charleston in two hours."
While Amanda admits, "It's making me a little bit uncomfortable," Paige reveals she's not all that bothered. In fact, as she puts it, "I'm not uncomfortable, but I'm uncomfortable for him. I'm like, 'I don't think you know what you're doing.'"
The clip concludes with Amanda noting, "Craig is a sweetheart until you f--k with Paige."
See the situation play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.
And keep reading to revisit Paige and Craig's cutest pics together.
(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)