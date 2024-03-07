Exclusive

Paige DeSorbo Says Boyfriend Craig Conover Would "Beat" Jesse Solomon's "Ass" for Hitting on Her

Paige DeSorbo revealed how boyfriend Craig Conover would really feel about her Summer House costar Jesse Solomon making flirty moves on her in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series.

Paige DeSorbo is not feeling the summer lovin' that Jesse Solomon is dishing out.

In fact, the Summer House star reveals her uncomfortable reaction to her costar's flirty advances in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' March 7 episode.

"He leans over to say something to West [Wilson], but he puts his hand on my knee," Paige—who has been dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover for over two years—recounts to BFF Amanda Batula in the preview. "And I immediately was like, 'You can't do that.' And I feel like I'm also so not like that to call something out in the moment."

Amanda also noticed Jesse's out-of-bounds behavior from the previous night, adding, "I feel like he was kind of laying it on thick. I almost want to be like, 'You know she has a boyfriend, right?'"

As for how Paige thinks Craig would react to Jesse's moves? The 31-year-old notes, "My boyfriend will beat your ass if you keep saying s--t like that."

photos
Summer House Season 8 Cast Photos

In a confessional, Paige further explains how she imagines her partner would feel about the situation.

"I wouldn't say Craig is like a jealous person, but he has his moments," the Giggly Squad podcast cohost shares. "I want Craig to always be friends with everyone I live with, so I don't ever want Craig thinking, 'Oh, there's the guy that likes my girlfriend.' Now, if Craig told me that a girl touched his leg at a club, I'd get my ass on a plane and I'd be in Charleston in two hours."

While Amanda admits, "It's making me a little bit uncomfortable," Paige reveals she's not all that bothered. In fact, as she puts it, "I'm not uncomfortable, but I'm uncomfortable for him. I'm like, 'I don't think you know what you're doing.'"

Charles Sykes/Bravo/Getty Images/Felix Kunze

The clip concludes with Amanda noting, "Craig is a sweetheart until you f--k with Paige."

See the situation play out when Summer House airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. on Bravo.

And keep reading to revisit Paige and Craig's cutest pics together.

Instagram
A Budding Bravo Romance

Winter House co-stars Craig Conover and Paige DeSorbo started casually seeing each other in summer 2021 before becoming a couple that fall. As Craig told E! News, "We openly dated around until it just got to the point where, you know, you like one person so much that you don't want to do that anymore."

Instagram
A Summer House Soirée

Craig joined Paige for a photobooth session as they celebrated her Summer House co-stars Kyle Cooke and Amanda Batula saying "I do" on September 25.

Instagram
Happy Halloween

Paige and Craig dressed up as Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee à la Hulu's Pam and Tommy for Halloween.

Instagram
Take Two

The couple that goes all out for Halloween together, stays together.

Instagram
Instagram Official

Craig made his debut on Paige's Instagram grid on December 19 with this cute pic captioned, "Sew in love."

Instagram
Ski Trip Smooches

Paige began making appearances on Craig's Instagram around the same time.

Instagram
Hitting the Slopes

The couple is currently "having a lot of fun and spending more time with each other," Craig recently told E! News, "and just happy."

Instagram
Fur-real Adorable

Dressed to the nines, Paige and Craig got cozy on their Jan. 2022 trip.

Instagram
Broadway Date

Back in New York later that month, the couple spent the night on the town.

Instagram
First V-Day Together

Craig joined Paige for an Instagram Live shopping event on Valentine's Day.

Instagram
Vanderpump Summer Charm

The couple headed out West for a fun double date with former Vanderpump Rules stars Stassi Schroeder and Beau Clark.

Charles Sykes/Bravo
A WWHL Date

Nothing like a night out in the Bravo Clubhouse!

Charles Sykes/Bravo
Clubhouse Cuties

The couple paid Andy Cohen another visit in March.

Instagram/@paige_desorbo
Strike a Pose

"Getting 'the shot' is a full time job," Paige captioned this sweet Instagram pic of herself and Craig at a friend's wedding, along with candids of them perfecting their pose.

Instagram/@caconover
Beach Day

Excited to share his southern charm with his girlfriend, Craig shared pics from his fun beach day with Paige on Instagram, posing with pillows from his home decor company, Sewing Down South.

Instagram/@caconover
Hand in Hand

The happy couple took a stroll along the beach in Charleston, South Carolina.

Rich Polk/Getty Images
Hitting the Red Carpet

Paige and Craig got all glammed up for the MTV Movie & TV Awards on June 5, 2022.

(E! and Bravo are both part of the NBCUniversal family)

