Paige DeSorbo Says Boyfriend Craig Conover Would "Beat" Jesse Solomon's "Ass" for Hitting on Her

Paige DeSorbo is not feeling the summer lovin' that Jesse Solomon is dishing out.

In fact, the Summer House star reveals her uncomfortable reaction to her costar's flirty advances in E! News' exclusive sneak peek at the Bravo series' March 7 episode.

"He leans over to say something to West [Wilson], but he puts his hand on my knee," Paige—who has been dating Southern Charm star Craig Conover for over two years—recounts to BFF Amanda Batula in the preview. "And I immediately was like, 'You can't do that.' And I feel like I'm also so not like that to call something out in the moment."

Amanda also noticed Jesse's out-of-bounds behavior from the previous night, adding, "I feel like he was kind of laying it on thick. I almost want to be like, 'You know she has a boyfriend, right?'"

As for how Paige thinks Craig would react to Jesse's moves? The 31-year-old notes, "My boyfriend will beat your ass if you keep saying s--t like that."