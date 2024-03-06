Hailey Bieber Slams Rumors "Made Out of Thin Air"

Watch : Hailey Bieber Celebrates Husband Justin Bieber's 30th Birthday with Sweet Tribute

Hailey Bieber doesn't want to go down the rumor road.

The Rhode skincare mogul recently slammed speculation she's seen on social media.

"Just FYI the stories and constant 'blind items' I see on Tik Tok are 100% of the time wrong," Hailey wrote on her Instagram Stories March 5. "Made out of thin air…Come from the land of delusion…So I know it may be fun feeding into these stories but just know they're always false. xx sorry to spoil it."

While the model didn't specify which stories she was referring to, her post comes about a week after her dad Stephen Baldwin made headlines for resharing an Instagram Reel that asked for prayers for her and her husband Justin Bieber.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," read a message in the Feb. 26 video originally posted by Victor Marx, who also noted in part of the caption that "there are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."