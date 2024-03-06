Get 57% off Abercrombie Jeans, $388 Worth of Beauty for $40- Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte, Oribe & More Deals

We independently selected these deals and products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

Are you feeling that mid-week slump creeping in? Don't worry, I've got just the thing to lift your spirits: shopping! Treat yourself today. Why wait for the weekend? If you want to indulge in some guilt-free shopping, today is your day. I'm encouraging you to click "check out" on that online shopping cart you've been contemplating. If you're not sure what to buy, no worries because I did all the heavy lifting for you. I hunted down the best flash deals, and sales on beauty, fashion, and home items.

My favorite find of the day is this $40 deal on a $388 beauty bundle, with products from Peter Thomas Roth, Tarte Cosmetics, TULA Skincare, Oribe, R+Co, and more of my favorite brands. Plus, there are so many good 20% off deals from Dermstore. Just use the promo code REFRESH at checkout. I'm also stocking up on Abercrombie jeans, which are on sale for 57% off (additional discount applied at checkout). Abercrombie really has the best, most-flattering jeans with regular, short, extra short, long, and extra long lengths.

You can score a 40% discount on a PS5 bundle with a PS5 console, wireless controller, headset, and more gaming accessories. Currently, I'm obsessing over this roundup of the top 100 spring deals from Nordstrom Rack with discounts on Hoka, Free People, Madewell, Barefoot Dreams, and more top brands. Don't miss your chance to get five pairs of panties for just $39 from Soma. Make life so much easier and get $645 off iRobot Roomba vacuums that do all of the cleaning for you. You only have 24 hours to save 30% on spring essentials from Khloe Kardashian's brand Good American (use the promo code FLASH30 at checkout). Save up 50% during the adidas mid-season sale.

Those are just some of the amazing deals. Sit back, relax, and shop these discounts from JBL, Nordstrom, ghd, lululemon, Swimsuits For All,