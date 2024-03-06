Sydney Sweeney Proves Her Fashion Rules Are Unwritten With Hair Transformation and Underwear Look

Sydney Sweeney's hair is anything but all tangled up.
The Madame Web actress debuted an epic transformation while attending Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.
For the March 5 event, Sydney unveiled a long bob haircut that was styled in a deep side part and tousled for an effortlessly messy finish.
Of course, the Euphoria star's shoulder-grazing makeover wasn't the only head-turning aspect of her look.
After all, she paired her fresh chop with a lingerie set that consisted of a black and silver bustier with silver bedazzled briefs. She layered the getup with an oversized blazer and sheer tights. And no detail went unnoticed, as the 26-year-old accessorized with black platform heels, a matching handbag and tiny sunglasses.
It's clear Sydney isn't afraid to push the boundaries. In fact, her fierce transformation comes a few days after she made a bold joke during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.
"While I'm up here, I do want to talk about some stuff I've seen about me online," she said in the March 2 episode. "The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my costar, Glen Powell. That's obviously not true."
She continued, "Me and my fiancé produced the movie together, and he was there the entire shoot. And I just want to let everyone know that he's the man of my dreams, and we're still together and stronger than ever. He even came here tonight to support me. Can we cut to him?"
Then, came the kicker: The camera panned to the audience, showing Glen flashing a wide smile at the actress.
"That's not my fiancé," she quipped. "He's in my dressing room!"
Sydney's real fiancé is Jonathan Davino, who she's been engaged to since 2022. And although the Anyone But You star poked fun at the romance rumors surrounding her and Glen, she set the record straight in August.
"It's a rom-com," Sydney told Variety at the time. "That's what people want! Glen and I don't really care. We have so much fun together, and we respect each other so much."
Sydney might not be hair for the rumors, but she's certainly game to switch up her style.
Keep reading to see all of other celebrities who've changed their tresses in recent months.