Sydney Sweeney Proves Her Fashion Rules Are Unwritten With Hair Transformation and Underwear Look

Sydney Sweeney's hair is anything but all tangled up.

The Madame Web actress debuted an epic transformation while attending Miu Miu's fall/winter 2024-2025 show during Paris Fashion Week.

For the March 5 event, Sydney unveiled a long bob haircut that was styled in a deep side part and tousled for an effortlessly messy finish.

Of course, the Euphoria star's shoulder-grazing makeover wasn't the only head-turning aspect of her look.

After all, she paired her fresh chop with a lingerie set that consisted of a black and silver bustier with silver bedazzled briefs. She layered the getup with an oversized blazer and sheer tights. And no detail went unnoticed, as the 26-year-old accessorized with black platform heels, a matching handbag and tiny sunglasses.

It's clear Sydney isn't afraid to push the boundaries. In fact, her fierce transformation comes a few days after she made a bold joke during her Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

"While I'm up here, I do want to talk about some stuff I've seen about me online," she said in the March 2 episode. "The craziest rumor is that I was having an affair with my costar, Glen Powell. That's obviously not true."