Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Reunites With Barbie's Kens for "I’m Just Ken" Performance

Ryan Gosling gave a show-stopping performance of his Barbie song "I’m Just Ken" live at the 2024 Oscars, where the ballad is nominated for Best Original Song.

By Lindsay Weinberg Mar 11, 2024 1:34 AMTags
Red CarpetAwards 2024Ryan GoslingOscarsBarbieCelebrities
Watch: Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

Ken's job is just beach—but the world was his oyster at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling transformed back into a Ken doll at the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10, performing the nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie alongside his Ken costars.

Gosling, 43, started his performance from the audience wearing a hot pink suit, matching gloves and sunglasses, prompting Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish to suppress giggles as he sang the emotional ballad. 

"'Cause I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a 10," he sang moodily at the Dolby Theatre. "Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?"

Gosling then joined his fellow Kens, including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who were dressed in suits inspired by Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, for an extravagant dance number onstage. After using props like pink chopping blocks and giant Barbie cutouts, Ryan was carried offstage like a hero. 

The song is nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) at the 2024 Oscars alongside fellow Barbie track "What Was I Made For?" performed by Billie Eilish, as well as American Symphony's "It Never Went Away" performed by Jon BatisteFlamin' Hot's "The Fire Inside" performed by Becky G and Killers of the Flower Moon's "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.

photos
Stars Who Were Almost Cast in Barbie

Should "I'm Just Ken" take the prize, it would mark the second Oscar for songwriters Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt, who also took home Best Original Song in 2019 for co-writing "Shallow" with Lady Gaga for A Star is Born. (See all the winners from the 2024 ceremony here.)

And while Gosling has previously performed on movie soundtracks including La La Land, he was surprised to see his Barbie track get an Oscar and a Grammy nomination. The Drive actor even earned his first-ever spot on the Hot 100 with "I'm Just Ken," calling its success on the charts "so surreal." 

PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton's New Pic Pulled From Agencies for Being "Manipulated"

2

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

3

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

One person who never doubted he was Kenough? Partner Eva Mendes, who recently defended Gosling from "hate" over his role.

"So many people trying to shame him for doing it," she wrote on Instagram in January. "Despite all the #Notmyken ridicule and articles written about him, he created this completely original, hilarious, heartbreaking, now iconic character and took it all the way to Oscars."

She added, "So beyond proud to be this Ken's Barbie."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images

See more stars who brought the Kenergy to the 2024 Oscars:

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Zendaya

In Armani Privé and Bulgari jewelry.

John Shearer / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Florence Pugh

Del Core SS24 RTW and Bulgari jewelry.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

DaVine Joy Randolph

In custom Louis Vuitton.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jennifer Lawrence

In custom Christian Dior Haute Couture with Swarovski jewelry.

FREDERIC J. BROWN / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Carey Mulligan

In custom Balenciaga Couture.

Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images

Lily Gladstone

In Gucci x Joe Big Mountain.

John Shearer/WireImage

Greta Lee

In Loewe.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Kate McKinnon

In Bucherer Fine Jewellery.

Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

In Gucci.

Chelsea Lauren/BEI/Shutterstock

Robert Downey Jr.

In Saint Laurent and Tiffany & Co.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Margot Robbie

In Versace FW24 RTW.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Ariana Grande

In custom Giambattista Valli Haute Couture with Tiffany & Co. jewelry.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Dwayne Johnson

In Dolce & Gabbana.

Kevin Mazur / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Charlize Theron

Christian Dior Haute Couture.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling & Mandi Gosling

Ryan Gosling in custom Gucci.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Mark Consuelos & Kelly Ripa

Kelly Ripa in archive Donna Karan New York.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Becky G

In custom Vera Wang.

John Shearer/WireImage

Emma Stone

In custom Louis Vuitton.

Mike Coppola / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Lupita Nyong'o

In custom Armani Privé.

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

America Ferrera

In custom Atelier Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Hailee Steinfeld

In Elie Saab SS24 Couture and Chopard jewelry.

John Shearer/WireImage)

Kirsten Dunst & Jesse Plemons

Kirsten Dunst in Gucci with Fred Leighton jewelry.

David Fisher/Shutterstock

Jodie Foster

In Loewe.

George Pimentel/Shutterstock

Billie Eilish

In Chanel.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Ke Huy Quan

In Giorgio Armani.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade

Gabrielle Union in Carolina Herrera PF24 with Tiffany & Co. jewelry and Dwyane Wade in custom Ateliee Versace.

Mike Coppola/Getty Images

Matt Bomer

In custom Brunello Cucinelli.

Arturo Holmes / Staff / GETTY IMAGES

Roger Federer

Gilbert Flores / Contributor / GETTY IMAGES

Jessica Lange

Marleen Moise/Getty Images

Tamsin Egerton & Josh Hartnet

photos
View More Photos From Oscars 2024: Red Carpet Fashion
The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Kate Middleton's New Pic Pulled From Agencies for Being "Manipulated"

2

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

3

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look as the Stars Arrive

4

John Cena Is Naked at the 2024 Oscars and You Don't Want to Miss This

5

How Eva Mendes Supported Ryan Gosling Backstage at the 2024 Oscars