Oscars 2024: Ryan Gosling Reunites With Barbie's Kens for "I’m Just Ken" Performance

Watch : Ryan Gosling To Perform ‘Barbie’ Hit ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the 2024 Oscars!

Ken's job is just beach—but the world was his oyster at the Oscars.

Ryan Gosling transformed back into a Ken doll at the 2024 Academy Awards on March 10, performing the nominated song "I'm Just Ken" from the Barbie movie alongside his Ken costars.

Gosling, 43, started his performance from the audience wearing a hot pink suit, matching gloves and sunglasses, prompting Margot Robbie and Billie Eilish to suppress giggles as he sang the emotional ballad.

"'Cause I'm just Ken, anywhere else I'd be a 10," he sang moodily at the Dolby Theatre. "Is it my destiny to live and die a life of blonde fragility?"

Gosling then joined his fellow Kens, including Simu Liu and Kingsley Ben-Adir, who were dressed in suits inspired by Gentlemen Prefer Blondes, for an extravagant dance number onstage. After using props like pink chopping blocks and giant Barbie cutouts, Ryan was carried offstage like a hero.

The song is nominated for Best Achievement in Music Written for Motion Pictures (Original Song) at the 2024 Oscars alongside fellow Barbie track "What Was I Made For?" performed by Billie Eilish, as well as American Symphony's "It Never Went Away" performed by Jon Batiste; Flamin' Hot's "The Fire Inside" performed by Becky G and Killers of the Flower Moon's "Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People)" performed by Scott George and the Osage Singers.