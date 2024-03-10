Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and More Oscar Nominees at Their First Academy Awards

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: Snubs and Surprises

Lights, camera, throwback!

The 2024 Oscars marks the return to the Academy Awards red carpet for many of its nominees. From Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster to La La Land darlings Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, these contenders are no stranger to movie's biggest night.

Take Margot Robbie, for example. The actress—who is nominated this year in the Best Picture category as a producer for Barbie—had just broken out in The Wolf of Wall Street when she made her Oscars debut in 2014. Then only 24 years old, Margot was barely recognizable as a brunette, walking down the red carpet in a black Saint Laurent gown that featured a beaded bodice and a giant satin bow on the back.

Since then, Margot has been to the prestigious award show a whopping seven times, most notably in 2018—when she received her first-ever nomination for her performance in I, Tonya—and in 2020, when she was a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in Bombshell.