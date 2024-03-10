Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and More Oscar Nominees at Their First Academy Awards

Lights, camera, throwback!
The 2024 Oscars marks the return to the Academy Awards red carpet for many of its nominees. From Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster to La La Land darlings Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, these contenders are no stranger to movie's biggest night.
Take Margot Robbie, for example. The actress—who is nominated this year in the Best Picture category as a producer for Barbie—had just broken out in The Wolf of Wall Street when she made her Oscars debut in 2014. Then only 24 years old, Margot was barely recognizable as a brunette, walking down the red carpet in a black Saint Laurent gown that featured a beaded bodice and a giant satin bow on the back.
Since then, Margot has been to the prestigious award show a whopping seven times, most notably in 2018—when she received her first-ever nomination for her performance in I, Tonya—and in 2020, when she was a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in Bombshell.
Her Barbie director Greta Gerwig is also very familiar with the Oscars. The filmmaker was a double nominee at her first Academy Awards in 2018, receiving nods as the director and the screenwriter of Lady Bird. Two years later, she made her Oscars return when she was up for the Best Adapted Screenplay award as the writer on Little Women.
Though Greta is not nominated for a Best Directing award this year—an omission many perceive as a snub—she is choosing to focus on the positives, including Barbie's nomination for Best Picture, a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for herself and husband Noah Baumbach as well as the chance to reunite with her cast and crew on the red carpet.
"I'm just happy," Greta told Time in February, "we all get to be there together."
But you know how the saying goes: "You never forget your first." Keep reading to see this year's Oscar nominees at their very first Academy Awards.