Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone and More Oscar Nominees at Their First Academy Awards

Many stars in 2024's batch of Oscar nominees are no stranger to the Academy Awards. From Emma Stone and Ryan Gosling to Robert Downey Jr. and Jodie Foster, see these contenders at their first Oscars.

By Gabrielle Chung Mar 10, 2024 8:00 AMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwards 2024OscarsCelebrities
Lights, camera, throwback!

The 2024 Oscars marks the return to the Academy Awards red carpet for many of its nominees. From Hollywood veterans Robert De Niro and Jodie Foster to La La Land darlings Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone, these contenders are no stranger to movie's biggest night.

Take Margot Robbie, for example. The actress—who is nominated this year in the Best Picture category as a producer for Barbie—had just broken out in The Wolf of Wall Street when she made her Oscars debut in 2014. Then only 24 years old, Margot was barely recognizable as a brunette, walking down the red carpet in a black Saint Laurent gown that featured a beaded bodice and a giant satin bow on the back.

Since then, Margot has been to the prestigious award show a whopping seven times, most notably in 2018—when she received her first-ever nomination for her performance in I, Tonya—and in 2020, when she was a Best Supporting Actress nominee for her work in Bombshell.

Her Barbie director Greta Gerwig is also very familiar with the Oscars. The filmmaker was a double nominee at her first Academy Awards in 2018, receiving nods as the director and the screenwriter of Lady Bird. Two years later, she made her Oscars return when she was up for the Best Adapted Screenplay award as the writer on Little Women.

Michael Buckner/Penske Media via Getty Images

Though Greta is not nominated for a Best Directing award this year—an omission many perceive as a snub—she is choosing to focus on the positives, including Barbie's nomination for Best Picture, a Best Adapted Screenplay nod for herself and husband Noah Baumbach as well as the chance to reunite with her cast and crew on the red carpet.

"I'm just happy," Greta told Time in February, "we all get to be there together."

But you know how the saying goes: "You never forget your first." Keep reading to see this year's Oscar nominees at their very first Academy Awards.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Emily Blunt

2007

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Ryan Gosling

2007 (with Mandi Gosling and Donna Gosling)

Getty Images

Robert De Niro

1981

Dan MacMedan/WireImage

Margot Robbie

2014

Barry King/WireImage

Robert Downey Jr.

1989 (with Sarah Jessica Parker)

Ron Galella/Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Jodie Foster

1977

Steve Granitz/WireImage

America Ferrera

2015

Chris Weeks/Getty Images

Mark Ruffalo

2001 (with Sunrise Coigney)

Kevin Mazur/WireImage

Emma Stone

2012

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Bradley Cooper

2010

Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

Carey Mulligan

2010

L. Cohen/WireImage

Paul Giamatti

2004

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images

Greta Gerwig

2017

Matt Petit/A.M.P.A.S. via Getty Images

Colman Domingo

2021

Frank Trapper/Corbis via Getty Images

Annette Bening

1991 (with Ed Begley Jr.)

George Pimentel/FilmMagic

Sandra Hüller

2017 (with Maren Ade)

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

