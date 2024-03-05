Crop Tops That Are the Perfect Length, According to Enthusiastic Reviewers

From Amazon to Abercrombie & Fitch, from t-shirts to sweatshirts, these are the cropped tops that are not too short, not too long, but are just right (and they won't show your stomach).

By Megan Gray Mar 05, 2024 8:02 PMTags
TrendsShoppingE! Insider ShopShop FashionE! InsiderLikes
shop_crop tops with perfect length_heroPhoto Courtesy of Uniqlo

We independently selected these products because we love them, and we think you might like them at these prices. E! has affiliate relationships, so we may get a commission if you purchase something through our links. Items are sold by the retailer, not E!. Prices are accurate as of publish time.

TL;DR: The Best Crop Tops:

There are a few current trends that I am loving right now. There's wide leg pants, the balletcore aesthetic, and, of course, crop tops. Paired with high waisted jeans (also on-trend), they're so cute and it's a chic look that can go from day to night in a snap. However, the one thing I don't always love about crop tops is the length. My stomach is a sensitive area for me (and I hate crunches), so I don't want a cropped shirt that's too short and makes me feel uncomfortable. If you're like me, then have no fear. I've scoured through pages and pages of user reviewers to bring you the best crop tops with the best lengths. Shoppers rave "Short but no belly showing," "perfect length," "not too short, but not too long either," and more, about all these shirts. 

And because crop tops are so trendy right now, they're everywhere and come in so many different styles. So, I've put together a mix of t-shirts, sweatshirts, tank tops, long-sleeves, short-sleeves, and more, including a variety of fabrics, like waffle knit, pima cotton, sweat-wicking materials, and more. Ideal for the spring and summer months, but also for layering in the winter, these crop tops are stylish all year round. They're even great for dressing up or keeping it casual. And best of all, some of them are on sale.

Trust me, and the countless reviewers who chimed in, these are the best crop tops out there. So, scroll down, start clicking, and start rocking these flattering cropped shirts.

The Most Popular Crop Top

Tankaneo Women Half Sleeve Cropped T-Shirt

Available in 46 colors, and with thousands of positive reviews, this cropped t-shirt is a fan-favorite. One shopper reported, "the material is comfortable without being too soft and clingy. The length is perfect with high waisted jeans and normally I think cropped shirts are an inch or two too short."

$29.99
$19.99
Amazon

The Best 5-Pack of Crop Tops

Real Essentials Women's Dry Fit Crop Top, 5-Pack

If you'd like to have some backups on hand, this 5-pack of cropped tops is a great deal. It's available in a few color combinations and plus sizes, and features a little bit of stretch. One user raved, "Finally a crop top that isn't too short! These look amazing with my high waisted leggings."

$33.99
Amazon

The Best Waffle Knit Crop Top

Cropped Waffle-Knit Scoop-Neck T-Shirt

Priced at $7, this scoop neck, waffle knit cropped long-sleeve shirt is a steal. You can get it in petite, standard, and tall, with sizing up to 4X, and in a few different colors. This reviewer said, "True to size, comfortable, cropped but no too short."

$24.99
$7.47
Old Navy

The Best Crop Top Made of Pima Cotton

CRZ YOGA Women's Pima Cotton Cropped T-Shirt

There's nothing like the softness of pima cotton. This cropped t-shirt features that pima touch plus some elastane for stretch. It's available in 29 colors, and sizing from XX-Small to X-Large. This user noted, "The length of these are also great. I found them to not be too short and still have slight coverage of my midsection. In high waist jeans, they sit just below the top of the jean on me."

$24
Amazon

The Best Cropped Tank Top

Ultra-Cropped Tank Top

For $6, it's hard to resist this cropped tank top. It's a basic that everyone needs in their wardrobe, and it features a length that's perfect with high-waisted jeans. Snag it in three colors, in petite, standard, and tall cuts, and sizing up to 4X-Large.

$12.99
$6
Old Navy

The Best Cropped Muscle Tank

Crewneck Cropped Muscle Tank

If you're looking for a cropped t-shirt that's a mix between a short-sleeve and a tank top, this muscle tank is it. Grab it in a few colors (all on sale) and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large. One fan wrote, "Really comfortable and like the slightly cropped look without showing too much skin."

$25
$14.99
Madewell

The Softest Crop Top

Long-Sleeve Double-Layer Sculpting Cropped T-Shirt

Reviewers rave about the soft feel of this sculpting cropped shirt. It's available in 5 neutral colors, and sizing up to 4X-Large, including petite, tall, and regular. This user reported, "Great t-shirt that has a nice style. It's short but not too short."

$24.99
$12.47
Old Navy

The Best Cropped Sweatshirt

Drop-Shoulder Cropped Sweatshirt

Cozy up with this cropped sweatshirt, that's just the right length. It's a classic look that goes with everything, and it comes in three colors, in sizing up to 4X-Large, including tall, petite, and regular. One shopper raved, "This sweatshirt is not big or bulky and length is just below waist. I love it!"

$34.99
$13.99
Old Navy
read
These Super Flattering Madewell Pants Keep Selling Out & Now They’re on Sale

The Best Colorblock Crop Top

Aerie Cropped Raglan T-Shirt

The colorblock sleeves of this cropped t-shirt immediately elevate its cool and casual vibe. It comes in a few colors and sizing from XX-Small to XX-Large, and this fan wrote, "this is going to be a new basic staple in my closet. good crop, not too short."

$29.95
$20.96
Aerie

The Best Sweat-Wicking Cropped Sweatshirt

YPB neoKNIT Mini Crew

If you haven't tried A&F's activewear collection, you simply must (I'm a huge fan). The materials feel so soft and luxe and everything is breathable and sweat-wicking. This Mini Crew is no exception (and it's on sale). A user reported, "It is pretty cropped but not too cropped - looks great with high rise pants."

$70
$35
Abercrombie & Fitch

The Best Fitted Crop Top

Verdusa Women's Crop Tee Top

Looking for something more fitted? This stretchy crop tee top is a solid pick. It's available in 13 colors, sizing from X-Small to XX-Large, and one shopper noted, "Perfect fit, not overly cropped! I have big boobs and am tall but still hit me mid waist!"

$16.99
Amazon

The Best Cropped Hoodie

YPB neoKNIT Wedge Popover Hoodie

Again, don't sleep on A&F's activewear line. I own this hoodie and it instantly feels soft, cozy, and more expensive than it really is. Grab it in XX-Small to XX-Large and four neutral colorways. I have found it to be just the right fit and this user agreed, "Perfect cropped length."

$70
$28
Abercrombie & Fitch

The Best Oversized Crop Top

Cotton Oversized Cropped T-Shirt

On the hunt for an oversized cropped shirt? Then this pick from Uniqlo has got you covered. It's boxy, without being too much so, and one shopper reported, "Nice proportions. Length hits just below my belly button, which looks really nice with high-waisted pants."

$19.90
Uniqlo

The Best Sweat-Wicking Crop Top

Classic-Fit Cotton-Blend T-Shirt

Whether you're working out or just thinking about working out, this lululemon cropped t-shirt is a perfect fit (and an ideal staple for any wardrobe). It's breathable, sweat-wicking, and comes in sizing from 0 to 20. This user wrote, "Nice loose fit & not too cropped," and others rave that it can pair with any outfit.

$58
lululemon

Looking for more wardrobe staples? Then check out these inexpensive picks from Amazon.

Sign up for E! Insider Shop to get updates on the biggest sales and must-have products!