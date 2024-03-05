Wicked Tuna's Charlie Griffin and Dog Leila Dead After Boating Accident

Watch : In Memoriam: Fallen Stars of 2023

The Wicked Tuna family has lost one of its own.

Captain Charlie "Griff" Griffin—who appeared on Wicked Tuna: Outer Banks—has died, a message shared to his Facebook page confirmed.

"It is with the deepest sadness we report that Charlie Griffin and his beloved dog, Leila, have passed away in a boating accident today, March 4th," the post read. "Please keep family and friends in your thoughts and prayers. We will forever remember Griff!"

While the announcement didn't go into specifics about the boating accident, news of Griffin's passing comes shortly after the Coast Guard shared it had been alerted of an incident in North Carolina's Outer Banks the previous evening.

A spokesperson for the Coast Guard confirmed to E! News that it was contacted at around 11:35 p.m. on March 3 about two people who had been traveling in a recreational vessel from Virginia Beach, Virginia to Wanchese, North Carolina, where it was set to receive repairs. The last communication with the vessel, per the spokesperson, had been at about 6:15 p.m. earlier in the evening.