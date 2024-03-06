These Are the Oscar Dresses Worthy of Their Own Golden Statue

Watch : 2024 Oscar Nominations: History-Making Milestones

When it comes to the Oscars, fashion plays a starring role.

There's no denying that Hollywood's biggest and brightest stars transform the red carpet into a runway, wearing glamorous designs worthy of their own golden statue. And it's only a matter of time before nominees, presenters and other attendees shine bright at this year's ceremony at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre.

But before celebrities step out in style on March 10, we're giving a round of applause to the best Oscars looks over the years.

Case in point? In 2002, Halle Berry wowed in a sheer red gown by Elie Saab that featured cleverly placed floral embroidery on top of her chest. She not only wore a memorable dress, but made history as the first Black woman to win the Best Actress Award.

A decade later, Gwyneth Paltrow proved less was more after donning a white Tom Ford gown that included a striking asymmetrical neckline and commanding floor-length cape.