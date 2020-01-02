Revisiting Billy Porter's Best Red Carpet Looks

Billy Porter knows how to own the red carpet.

The Pose star has become a fashion favorite over the years, which is why we can't wait to see what he wears to this Sunday's 2020 Golden Globes. The 50-year-old star is nominated in the Best Actor in a TV Series, Drama, category at the award show for his work in the FX series. This is the second year in a row that Porter has received a nod in this category.

Last year, Porter had cameras flashing as he hit the red carpet in a stunning embellished suit, complete with a pink cape! And that's just one of Porter's most memorable style moments from over the years. So, as we wait to see what Porter wears to this year's Golden Globes, we're taking a look back at his most iconic looks of all time. From red carpets to fashion week appearances, Porter always delivers sensational style.