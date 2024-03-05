Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Show Subtle PDA During Date Night

Marilee Fiebig and Andrew Shue are still in sync.
The duo—who first made headlines after their respective exes T.J. Homes and Amy Robach stirred up controversy over their own romance—proved they are feeling happier than ever on a recent date night.
The Melrose Place alum and attorney were seen walking the streets of New York City hand in hand March 1. For the outing, Marilee, 46, donned a long black wool coat, black gloves, leather ankle boots and had her hair in a slick backed ponytail. Andrew, 57, kept it casual in white sneakers, blue jeans and a slim puffer jacket, while both finished off their date night looks with broad smiles which were captured on camera.
The night out comes after the pair enjoyed some time away together earlier this year, first in December shortly after their romance was confirmed, and most recently in January when they were spotted going through security together at New York's John. F. Kennedy airport.
And for Marilee and Andrew, this blossoming relationship proves a sweet ending to a tumultuous few years. After all, they first found their love lives enmeshed in controversy when their spouses—then GMA3 cohosts—were seen looking cozy on a trip to upstate New York at the end of 2022. And while they were still legally married to their spouses at the time, Amy and T.J. have both maintained since that their romantic relationship began after they had each separated from their partner.
"It was one of those things where everyone in my tight circle knew I was getting divorced," Amy said on the Dec. 5 episode of the couple's Amy & T.J. iHeartPodcast. "I took my ring off early August. It was very clear to anyone who knew me that I was in the middle of a divorce. T.J. is a much more private person than me and just chose to keep that to himself."
It's a distinction T.J. also made clear.
"We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case," he added. "Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."
Now over a year since the controversy—which saw Amy and T.J. ultimately exit GMA3 in January 2023—the pair are reflecting on where their relationship stands today, and their hopes for their professional futures.
"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," Amy said on the Jan. 23 episode of their podcast. "I know that I know you well enough, and I've spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt. Lust is a feeling but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you. So I don't feel pressure from the public to be with you."
"But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us," she continued emotionally, "and I really wanna be able to do what I love and I wanna be able to do it with you. So that's more the pressure I feel."
For more on Amy and T.J.'s relationship, keep reading.