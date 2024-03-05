Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes’ Exes Andrew Shue and Marilee Fiebig Show Subtle PDA During Date Night

MEGA

"We were outed as being in a relationship, but everyone else thought we were being outed as adulterous, being outed as cheating on our spouses and it wasn't the case," he added. "Because the odd thing is that the day those pictures were taken and the day that article was released, we had both, at that point, been in divorce proceedings."

Now over a year since the controversy—which saw Amy and T.J. ultimately exit GMA3 in January 2023—the pair are reflecting on where their relationship stands today, and their hopes for their professional futures.

"I don't feel the pressure from the public to stay with you," Amy said on the Jan. 23 episode of their podcast. "I know that I know you well enough, and I've spent enough time with you, and I knew how I felt. Lust is a feeling but love is a choice, I believe, and I have chosen to love you. So I don't feel pressure from the public to be with you."

"But I feel the pressure of our careers that I believe were unfairly taken from us," she continued emotionally, "and I really wanna be able to do what I love and I wanna be able to do it with you. So that's more the pressure I feel."

