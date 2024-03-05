E! News Names Keltie Knight New Co-Host

Keltie Knight has a new gig.
Less than two years after joining E! News as a chief correspondent, the TV personality has been promoted to co-host alongside Justin Sylvester.
"I'm deeply honored to take on this new role," Keltie said in a March 4 statement to E! News, "and host the show alongside my dear friend and best in the business talent, Justin Sylvester."
Keltie went on to praise the nightly entertainment news show as "the most trusted source for pop culture news," adding, "It's truly a dream come true to be a part of this legacy."
And E! News, which is executive produced by John Pascarella and John Redmann, is equally as thrilled for the three-time Emmy winner to step into the position.
"Keltie is a seasoned entertainment journalist and a pop culture expert with strong relationships within the community," Executive Vice President of Syndication Studios, E! News and NBCUniversal Tracie Wilson said. "As this storied franchise continues to evolve, Justin and Keltie are a dynamic duo who will bring passion and enthusiasm as they deliver the latest breaking entertainment news to our audience."
Keltie, who also co-hosts the podcast LadyGang, previously covered events and red carpets as E! News' chief correspondent. And while on the job, the 42-year-old said she's learned a lot about what it takes to make it in Hollywood.
"Most of the time, when you finish interviewing this huge celebrity, they'll look at you and say, 'Did I do OK?'" Keltie told Variety in an interview published back in August. "Sitting with the most powerful people, interviewing them and getting a look into their lives—listen, they are supremely talented and they're incredibly beautiful and they're hard workers, but they don't have a secret sparkle pair of wings."
She continued, "It's hard work. It's tenacity. It's good ideas. It's overcoming rejection. Nobody knows what they're doing. And that is very comforting to me."
E! News airs Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m. ET/PT on E!.