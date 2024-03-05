E! News Names Keltie Knight New Co-Host

Watch : Keltie Knight Admits Lost Diamond WASN’T INSURED! (Exclusive)

Keltie Knight has a new gig.

Less than two years after joining E! News as a chief correspondent, the TV personality has been promoted to co-host alongside Justin Sylvester.

"I'm deeply honored to take on this new role," Keltie said in a March 4 statement to E! News, "and host the show alongside my dear friend and best in the business talent, Justin Sylvester."

Keltie went on to praise the nightly entertainment news show as "the most trusted source for pop culture news," adding, "It's truly a dream come true to be a part of this legacy."

And E! News, which is executive produced by John Pascarella and John Redmann, is equally as thrilled for the three-time Emmy winner to step into the position.

"Keltie is a seasoned entertainment journalist and a pop culture expert with strong relationships within the community," Executive Vice President of Syndication Studios, E! News and NBCUniversal Tracie Wilson said. "As this storied franchise continues to evolve, Justin and Keltie are a dynamic duo who will bring passion and enthusiasm as they deliver the latest breaking entertainment news to our audience."