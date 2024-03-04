Lindsay Lohan Confirmed the Ultimate News: A Freaky Friday Sequel Is Happening

Watch : Lindsay Lohan Confirms a 'Freaky Friday' Sequel is Officially Happening

Lindsay Lohan is ready for Freaky Friday to go on and on and on and on.

After first teasing a sequel to the 2003 movie was in the works last year, the Mean Girls star confirmed that the movie is, in fact, happening with her and Jamie Lee Curtis both set to return.

"I don't want to say too much," Lindsay shared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live March 4. "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

However when it came to giving insight into a timeline, the 37-year-old—who welcomed son Luai, 7 months, with husband Bader Shammas in July—kept her lips firmly sealed, only telling host Andy Cohen, "I won't say that yet."

In Freaky Friday, itself a remake of the 1976 movie starring a young Jodie Foster, Jamie Lee and Lindsay played straight-laced psychiatrist mom Tess and high school rocker daughter Anna, respectively, who accidentally swap bodies after a heated fight.