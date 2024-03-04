Lindsay Lohan Confirmed the Ultimate News: A Freaky Friday Sequel Is Happening

Lindsay Lohan confirmed a sequel to the 2003 hit movie Freaky Friday is officially in the works, reuniting her with costar Jamie Lee Curtis.

Lindsay Lohan is ready for Freaky Friday to go on and on and on and on.

After first teasing a sequel to the 2003 movie was in the works last year, the Mean Girls star confirmed that the movie is, in fact, happening with her and Jamie Lee Curtis both set to return.

"I don't want to say too much," Lindsay shared on SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live March 4. "And we're both excited. I'm gonna speak for Jamie."

However when it came to giving insight into a timeline, the 37-year-old—who welcomed son Luai, 7 months, with husband Bader Shammas in July—kept her lips firmly sealed, only telling host Andy Cohen, "I won't say that yet."

In Freaky Friday, itself a remake of the 1976 movie starring a young Jodie Foster, Jamie Lee and Lindsay played straight-laced psychiatrist mom Tess and high school rocker daughter Anna, respectively, who accidentally swap bodies after a heated fight.

photos
Lindsay Lohan's Best Roles

And in the two decades since the film hit theaters, the former costars have remained close. In fact, last fall the Oscar winner hinted the sequel was on the way while sharing a glimpse at a recent reunion.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images

"YOU GREW UP and SO BEAUTIFULLY!" Jamie captioned a smiling selfie of her and Lindsay in November. "Well, it's Friday, and the strike is over so hopefully, we can switch places again in the near future! @lindsaylohan."

But more than her and Lindsay loving the film, that it endures with fans is what led the Everything Everywhere All At Once star to further explore the possibility of returning to that world.

"As I went around the world with Halloween Ends, people wanted to know if there was going to be another Freaky Friday," Jamie told The New York Times last May. "Something really touched a chord. When I came back, I called my friends at Disney and said, 'It feels like there's a movie to be made.'"

For more freaky facts about the iconic film, keep reading.

Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

1. Based on Mary Rodgers' 1972 novel of the same name, the 2003 Freaky Friday is the second remake of the same story. The first film adaptation was released in 1976, while a made-for-television take followed in 1995.

2. The film's producer Andrew Gunn reached out to Jodie Foster, who played Annabel in the 1976 film, with the hope that she would be interested in taking on the mother role. Foster passed on the opportunity as she was concerned her casting would be a distraction. 

3. Annette Bening was cast to play Tess Coleman, but dropped out six days before filming was set to begin.

4. After rising to fame as the original scream queen, Halloween star Jamie Lee Curtis thought her leading lady days were behind her when she was approached by director Mark Waters to replace Bening.

"I was telling interviewers I was 44, a little chubby, my hair was grey, I was refusing to dye it, and I was content with my life," Curtis told the Telegraph in 2003. "In this business, I've always known there's a point at which the best thing to do is gently back out of the door."

Ron Batzdorff/Walt Disney/Kobal/Shutterstock

5. But after reading the script and meeting with Waters, Curtis decided to take on the matriarch role--dyeing her hair and learning how to play guitar to do so--that would revitalize her career. "Shows what can happen when you let go and let yourself feel liberated," Curtis explained. 

6. After her breakout role in The Parent Trap, Lindsay Lohan took a breather from Hollywood, explaining that she was "thrown off" by her overnight fame. 

"It came all at once, and Parent Trap was an amazing movie," she told IGN in 2003. "How do you do something that can top that? I wanted to go to school and be a normal kid. I went to high school, and I did two Disney Channel things which were fun, just to keep up."

But when she came across the script for Freaky Friday, Lohan knew it was "perfect" for her.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

7. Before Lohan could be cast as Anna, she had to best four other actresses for the part and she didn't initially impress Waters, who said in a 2005 episode of E!'s True Hollywood Story that her audition was "probably the worst of the five." However, "we also agreed she was a star," Waters added. "She had this amazing turbulence and energy which we thought was going to be really interesting for the character."

8. Kelly Osbourne was initially cast to play Lohan's best friend, but the reality star decided not to do the movie when her mom Sharon Osbourne was diagnosed with colon cancer. 

"I was faced with the choice of a career or spending what could have been the last days of my mother's life with her," Osbourne explained to Cosmopolitan in 2013. "The choice was apparently clear. I said, 'F--k you, career, hello, Mother.' I became my mum's nurse 24/7."

Moviestore/Shutterstock

9. Lohan had her first on-screen kiss in the movie with Chad Michael Murray, who played Anna's love interest Jake. "I wasn't too nervous," Lohan said in a featurette, "after the 15th take!"

10. But Murray revealed during a 2019 appearance on Busy Tonight that he also made out with Curtis off-screen to help "settle" Lohan's nerves prior to their kissing scene. After Curtis brought Lohan and Murray into her trailer in attempt to break the ice before cameras were rolling, Murray said Curtis "just grabbed me by the back of the head and made out with me." His reaction? "Dude, I just made out with Jamie Lee Curtis! This is great!"

11. Tom Selleck was originally cast to play Tess' boyfriend Ryan, but he dropped out of the project after Bening exited. Mark Harmon took over the role and he and Curtis formed a close friendship, with the actress going on to make several guest appearances on Harmon's hit CBS procedural, NCIS.

12. Orgy band member Amir Derakh taught Curtis and Lohan how to play guitar. Lohan went on to record her first song, "Ultimate," for the soundtrack.

Moviestore/Shutterstock

13. Lohan's mom and then-manager, Dina Lohan, has a cameo in the final scene as one of the wedding guests.

14. Marc McClure, who played Annabel's love interest in the 1976 movie, makes a brief appearance as Boris, the delivery man.

15. In an alternate ending, Harry (Ryan Malgarini) and Grandpa (Harold Gould) opened their body-swap-causing fortune cookies just as an earthquake happens, setting up a potential sequel.

Carlo Allegri/Getty Images

16. Speculation about a sequel ran rampant when Curtis told fans at a 2022 Halloween Ends press event in Mexico City that she would "absolutely" reprise the role of Tess. She also offered an update on her friendship with Lohan, admitting she would test the Mean Girls actress "to make sure it's not a phishing scam" every time she texts her. 

"'What was the song that you and I were trying to learn the rap [that's] in the middle of the song while we were sitting in the car doing the scene while we were eating French fries?'" Curtis recalled, referencing one of the movie's iconic scenes. "The answer is the Justin Timberlake song 'Like I Love You.'" .... she and I were playing the tape, then we'd go back and rewind, the two of us were writing the lyrics to that whole rap in the car."

17. Three months before the original film's 20th anniversary, Curtis and Lohan are expected to body swap for a second time, with E! News confirming a follow-up movie is in the works. 

