The Best Leakproof Period Underwear That Actually Work, Plus Styles I Swear By

I don't know about you, but there's nothing I hate more than going to sleep with a massive bulky pad during my heaviest flow days. Granted, we do have tampons that can help, but as a girlie who likes to sleep for as long as possible, wearing a tampon for longer than six hours is not recommended. So, the moment reusable period underwear was invented and marketed as the solution to all my problems, I immediately had to try them out. While many people are still skeptical if these types of panties even work, I'm here to tell you how these simple little lifesavers have changed the way I sleep comfortably at night while on my period. Now these are not disposable underwear for women, or even ‘diapers' as some would call them. These are reusable panties that actually hold your flow, are easily washable, and come out from the wash feeling like a brand new pair of comfy panties ready to take on your next menstrual cycle.
Depending on the type of flow you have, you can choose from different types of styles that best accommodate the day of your menstrual cycle. From boxer briefs and boyshorts to thongs and hiphuggers, you'll find a range of options tailored to fit your preferences and needs. Whether you prefer full coverage for heavy flow days or lighter styles for lighter flow days, there's a leakproof period underwear style for every occasion. Not only do they provide comfort, relief, and confidence, they also let you go on with your day (or night in my case) worry-free from any leakage. And trust me, I've tried all the different brands and styles possible. So if you're ready to choose the best fit for your flow, keep scrolling for my top picks that I swear by—you can thank me later besties.
Knix Cotton Super Leakproof Boxer Brief
My personal fave for sleeping, this Knix Boxer Brief boasts ultra-soft modal cotton fabric and an extended, highly absorbent liner that extends seamlessly to the waistband, offering unparalleled protection. It also has the same absorbency as 3-5 super tampons, providing supreme comfort and peace of mind throughout your day (or night in my case!).
Knix Super Leakproof French Cut Panty
If you're looking for a pair that provides the ultimate comfort and protection, these mid-rise French cut panties elongate your legs for a more confident, sexy feel while keeping leaks at bay. They also offer the equivalent of 3-5 super tampons' worth of protection, allowing you to transition from disposable products to machine-washable, high-rise underwear with ease.
Super Leakproof Thong
Did you even know period thongs existed? Well now you do, and they're perfect for those lighter flow days. I love wearing these when I'm on the last few days of my cycle and looking for some protection while I'm out and about (just in case). They also claim to have the same absorbency as 2-3 super tampons, plus look and feel great under jeans!
Super Leakproof Dream Short
Another personal favorite, these super-comfy sleep shorts ensure you can sleep soundly and confidently. Equipped with leakproof technology capable of absorbing as much as 3-5 super tampons within its 10-14'' gusset, they guarantee uninterrupted rest without any leaks. They're also incredibly soft, and I love how they're designed to look like regular shorts.
Body By Victoria 3-Pack Smooth Period Boyshort Panties
Not only is this three-pack of period boyshort panties very affordable, they're also the first ones I've ever tried out. They come in all different types of cute designs, and can hold up to two regular tampons (so I recommend them for your lighter flow days).
PINK Period Hiphugger Panty
Just because you're on your menstrual cycle doesn't mean you have to stop wearing your favorite style of panties. I love how PINK offers this hiphugger style that holds up to 2-3 regular tampons, allowing you to feel confident, comfy, and sexy throughout your day.
