The Best Leakproof Period Underwear That Actually Work, Plus Styles I Swear By

I don't know about you, but there's nothing I hate more than going to sleep with a massive bulky pad during my heaviest flow days. Granted, we do have tampons that can help, but as a girlie who likes to sleep for as long as possible, wearing a tampon for longer than six hours is not recommended. So, the moment reusable period underwear was invented and marketed as the solution to all my problems, I immediately had to try them out. While many people are still skeptical if these types of panties even work, I'm here to tell you how these simple little lifesavers have changed the way I sleep comfortably at night while on my period. Now these are not disposable underwear for women, or even ‘diapers' as some would call them. These are reusable panties that actually hold your flow, are easily washable, and come out from the wash feeling like a brand new pair of comfy panties ready to take on your next menstrual cycle.

Depending on the type of flow you have, you can choose from different types of styles that best accommodate the day of your menstrual cycle. From boxer briefs and boyshorts to thongs and hiphuggers, you'll find a range of options tailored to fit your preferences and needs. Whether you prefer full coverage for heavy flow days or lighter styles for lighter flow days, there's a leakproof period underwear style for every occasion. Not only do they provide comfort, relief, and confidence, they also let you go on with your day (or night in my case) worry-free from any leakage. And trust me, I've tried all the different brands and styles possible. So if you're ready to choose the best fit for your flow, keep scrolling for my top picks that I swear by—you can thank me later besties.