All the Wildly Dramatic Transformations That Helped Stars Win at the Oscars

While it's by no means a guarantee, one of the earliest predictors of Academy Awards success is seeing a star fully immerse themselves in a role. Like drop-slash-gain some 40 pounds, commit to hours-long daily sessions in the makeup chair to don complicated prosthetics, shave their heads and pierce their faces immerse themselves.
See: Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto as HIV-stricken patients in 2013's Dallas Buyers Club, Charlize Theron as real-life serial killer Aileen Wuornos in 2003's Monster and Nicole Kidman as British writer Virginia Woolf in 2002's The Hours. They all emerged from their very method actor cocoons months later to appear glamorous AF while accepting Oscar gold.
Which is why there's reason to believe Academy Award-nominated Oppenheimer lead Cillian Murphy has landed upon the formula that could manufacture a win at the 2024 Oscars March 10 when he battles it out with Maestro's Bradley Cooper, Rustin's Colman Domingo, The Holdovers' Paul Giamatti and American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright for the Best Performance by an Actor in a Leading Role trophy.
To portray the titular J. Robert Oppenheimer—the American theoretical physicist known as the father of the atomic bomb—the Irish actor underwent an extremely stringent diet.
"Oppenheimer had a very distinct physicality and silhouette, which I wanted to get right," the 47-year-old explained to The New York Times of the scientist, who died from cancer in 1967. "I had to lose quite a bit of weight, and we worked with the costume and tailoring; he was very slim, almost emaciated, existed on martinis and cigarettes."
Thus, throughout filming, Murphy existed on little else.
"He had such a monumental undertaking," Emily Blunt, also up for Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role thanks to her portrayal of his wife Kitty, told Extra. "And he could only eat, like, an almond every day."
And, yes, he acknowledged it was all a bit nuts. "You become competitive with yourself a little bit which is not healthy," he told The Guardian, refusing to share just how many pounds he dropped. "I don't want it to be, 'Cillian lost x weight for the part.'"
Though he did, of course, gain the big prize.
But before you see if he takes to the stage at Los Angeles' Dolby Theatre, check out the other celebrities who have gone all in on a part and emerged with the big prize.