Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals How She Picked Her Sperm Donor For Baby No. 2

Watch : Vanderpump Rules Star Lala Kent Is Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Lala Kent's magical journey to baby no. 2 will make you want to raise a glass.

After announcing her pregnancy, the Vanderpump Rules star shared details about her fertility journey, including how she found she found out she was pregnant on Dec. 22 after choosing a sperm donor with the California Cryobank and undergoing an Intrauterine Insemination procedure (or IUI).

"When I went in to the fertility specialist," the mom of 2-year-old Ocean—who she shares with ex Randall Emmett—explained on the March 4 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, "my O.B. was like, 'I can perform the procedure, but I would much rather you have a fertility specialist do it because you are getting a donor. It's not like unlimited c-m like if you have a man.'"

Thankfully, the specialist got it right on the first try, as Lala admitted she was shocked by how fast she got pregnant after the insemination, calling the donor process "very scientific."