Pregnant Lala Kent Reveals How She Picked Her Sperm Donor For Baby No. 2

Lala Kent's magical journey to baby no. 2 will make you want to raise a glass.
After announcing her pregnancy, the Vanderpump Rules star shared details about her fertility journey, including how she found she found out she was pregnant on Dec. 22 after choosing a sperm donor with the California Cryobank and undergoing an Intrauterine Insemination procedure (or IUI).
"When I went in to the fertility specialist," the mom of 2-year-old Ocean—who she shares with ex Randall Emmett—explained on the March 4 episode of her Give Them Lala podcast, "my O.B. was like, 'I can perform the procedure, but I would much rather you have a fertility specialist do it because you are getting a donor. It's not like unlimited c-m like if you have a man.'"
Thankfully, the specialist got it right on the first try, as Lala admitted she was shocked by how fast she got pregnant after the insemination, calling the donor process "very scientific."
When it came to picking the sperm donor, the reality star noted, "I have to say looks were probably the lowest on the totem pole for me. I hate to say it but I also didn't need them to be extremely smart, because I'm not."
But a few qualities sealed the deal for Lala. "His favorite animal was a lion," she continued. "The song that he chose as his favorite and the poem both had to do with the ocean."
As for the donor's physical appearance, the Cryobank only provided her with childhood images—something she was totally on board with.
"My biggest thing is I don't want to see adult pictures," the 33-year-old explained. "That makes it much too real, much too personal. Sure, I can look at them as a little kid, that's cute."
However, she want the donor to look aesthetically similar to her and Ocean. "I just wanted to eliminate any sort of toughness for them," she added, "because the world is already tough when you come from a totally normal family."
And, yes, Lala has made Ocean aware she's going to be a big sister.
"I didn't really tell her in some big way," Lala said. "She wanted to sit on me and I was like, 'You have to be really careful because mom has a baby in her belly.' And she goes, 'Mommy has a baby in her belly?' I say 'yeah' and she says 'lemme see!'"
All in all, Lala called the sperm donor and insemination process "the craziest 14 weeks ever."
