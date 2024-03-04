How Taylor Swift Is Related to Fellow Tortured Poet Emily Dickinson

Watch : 2024 GRAMMYs: Taylor Swift Reveals New Album ‘The Tortured Poets Department’

Taylor Swift's family connection is someone fans know all too well.

Ancestry announced on March 4 that The Tortured Poets Department singer is related to Emily Dickinson.

How exactly? Long story short, the genealogy website says Swift and Dickinson are sixth cousins, three times removed.

"Swift and Dickinson both descend from a 17th century English immigrant (Swift's 9th great-grandfather and Dickinson's 6th great-grandfather who was an early settler of Windsor, Connecticut)," a press email for Ancestry states. "Taylor Swift's ancestors remained in Connecticut for six generations until her part of the family eventually settled in northwestern Pennsylvania, where they married into the Swift family line."

Followers may be enchanted by this news considering Swift has referenced Dickinson before.

"If my lyrics sound like a letter written by Emily Dickinson's great-grandmother while sewing a lace curtain," the 14-time Grammy winner said upon receiving the Songwriter-Artist of the Decade honor from the Nashville Songwriters Association International in 2022, "that's me writing in Quill genre."