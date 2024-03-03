See Millie Bobby Brown in Jon Bon Jovi’s New Family Photo With Fiancé Jake

Millie Bobby Brown posed for the cutest family photo with fiancé Jake Bongiovi and his parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley during the New York premiere of Damsel.

Watch: Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

The Bongiovi family doesn't give love a bad name.

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi had the best plus-ones for the world premiere of Damsel: Jake's parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. And it's clear the Stranger Things star is already a part of the Bon Jovi clan, as they took the sweetest family pics on the red carpet March 1 in New York City. 

Millie, who stars in the fantasy film, arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton gown adorned with scales and a slit along the side, while Jake kept it classic in a black suit and tie. Dorthea wore a brown suede skirt with a black turtleneck and black belt, as husband Jon rocked a pair of blue jeans, a black button-down shirt and a black leather jacket.

And it's no surprise that Jake and Millie, who got engaged last April, were smiling ear to ear during their red carpet double date.

And if the family portrait wasn't proof enough that Millie is being welcomed into the musical family, the Bon Jovi frontman has long been effusive about his praise for the couple.

"They're growing together," he told E! News Feb. 3. "They're madly in love and we love them both for that. It's an exciting adventure." 

The "Livin' on a Prayer" singer previously gave his blessing to Millie, 20, and Jake, 21, after their relationship came under criticism due to their young ages.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Netflix

"I don't know if age matters," Jon told SiriusXM's Andy Cohen Live in May 2023. "If you find the right partner and you grow together, I think that would be my advice really: growing together is wise. Growing together. I think that all of my kids have found the people that they think they can grow together with and we like 'em all."

CHARLY TRIBALLEAU/AFP via Getty Images

And Millie's parents are just as supportive of the couple's nuptials.

"My parents adore him," she told The Times in August. "[We] both come from parents that have stayed together for a really long time. My parents were young when they got together, so I always had amazing role models for relationships."

Keep reading to see more proof that Millie and Jake's relationship will always score an 11 out of 10.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

