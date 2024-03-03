See Millie Bobby Brown in Jon Bon Jovi’s New Family Photo With Fiancé Jake

Watch : Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

The Bongiovi family doesn't give love a bad name.

Millie Bobby Brown and fiancé Jake Bongiovi had the best plus-ones for the world premiere of Damsel: Jake's parents Jon Bon Jovi and Dorothea Hurley. And it's clear the Stranger Things star is already a part of the Bon Jovi clan, as they took the sweetest family pics on the red carpet March 1 in New York City.

Millie, who stars in the fantasy film, arrived in a custom Louis Vuitton gown adorned with scales and a slit along the side, while Jake kept it classic in a black suit and tie. Dorthea wore a brown suede skirt with a black turtleneck and black belt, as husband Jon rocked a pair of blue jeans, a black button-down shirt and a black leather jacket.

And it's no surprise that Jake and Millie, who got engaged last April, were smiling ear to ear during their red carpet double date.