Sam Smith Debuts Daring Look While Modeling at Paris Fashion Week

Sam Smith made their runway debut at Vivienne Westwood’s Fall/Winter 2024 show during Paris Fashion Week with two iconic outfits.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 02, 2024 11:39 PMTags
Fashion 2024Fashion WeekParis Fashion WeekModelsCelebritiesRunwaySam SmithE! Insider
Sam Smith is not too good at goodbyes—but they nail a first impression.

The "Unholy" singer surprised Paris Fashion Week attendees with their runway debut at Vivienne Westwood's Fall/Winter 2024 show, where Sam modeled not one, but two looks from the legendary designer.

Sam first revealed an edgy and risky ensemble by rocking an olive green long-sleeved v-neck shirt under a red plaid shawl with a high-waisted green plaid kilt. They accessorized with red argyle knee-high socks, green heels and a headwrap of tulle and plaid, as well as a wooden walking stick in hand.

The Grammy winner's second look for the show featured a black floor-length gown accented with a plaited cut-out pattern, a black dotted halter top, a black hat adorned with tulle and a leather duffel back to match. 

And it's only fitting for Sam, whose style has evolved significantly since the beginning of their music career with the help of stylist Ben Reardon. In fact, Sam was once afraid to experiment before finding a signature style.

photos
Most OMG Fashion Week Looks of All Time

"I used to be so scared of fashion," Sam told GQ UK in 2022. "Ben started from the basics. He just started to introduce me to clothes that just fit in the right place on my body and matched the way I felt inside. And having fun with it. I like funny things. And so we've leaned into that more, and my personal wardrobe has got a bit of humour to it."

Dave Benett/Getty Images

Since then, the 31-year-old has sported in several iconic looks. Case in point? Sam wore a massive floral pink dress during a Saturday Night Live performance in January 2023 and a billowing red gown with red leather gloves, a top hat and a sparkling cane at the 2023 Grammy Awards.

Dave Benett/Getty Images

But this year, Sam hasn't been the only star to try out the runway.

Gwendoline Christie embodied a porcelain doll to close out Maison Margiela's Artisanal 2024 Collection by John Galliano Jan. 25. The Game of Thrones star wore a translucent ballgown with a baby blue corset, trying the look together with white opera-length gloves, matching stockings and heels. 

While Sam and Gwendoline shined on the catwalk, other stars have been dazzling from their seats. Keep reading to see who else made their way to Paris Fashion Week.

