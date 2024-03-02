Queen Camilla Taking a Break From Royal Duties After Filling in for King Charles III

Watch : Prince Harry Breaks Silence on King Charles III’s Cancer Diagnosis

Queen Camilla is taking some time off.

After stepping in for King Charles III amid his cancer diagnosis, the queen has no royal duties scheduled for over a week, according to her schedule viewed by The Times.

The 76-year-old will resume her public appearances at Westminster Abbey on March 11 for Commonwealth Day, which celebrates 56 member states across Africa, Asia, the Americas and Europe on the second Monday of March each year. Camilla is expected to represent the crown at the annual celebration, per the outlet.

In the meantime, the online royal diary notes that Charles' siblings Princess Anne and Prince Edward will represent the British family at most upcoming events in the next week, including visits to the Right Stuff Amateur Boxing Club, Freewheelers Theatre, Rising Brook Community Church, Savoy Chapel, National Equine Forum and more outings.

The king has been taking time out of the public eye since he shared his cancer diagnosis on Feb. 5.