Millie Bobby Brown Puzzles Fans With Her New Accent

Millie Bobby Brown’s accent, which was once very English, has since changed to be more American, confusing many fans.

By Brahmjot Kaur Mar 02, 2024 8:04 PMTags
CelebritiesMillie Bobby Brown
Watch: Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Jake Bongiovi Proposed Underwater

Millie Bobby Brown is becoming an all-American girl.

In fact, fans of the Stranger Things star have noticed that her once very strong English accent has started to change. While recently recounting the story of how fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed to her, Millie seemed to be halfway to an American accent. 

"Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving. We got our diving licenses together," Millie said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Feb. 29. "We were on vacation and he was like, ‘Mil, you got to be up at 8 a.m. we're going on a dive.'"

Fans pointed out on social media that she pronounced "vacation," "together" and "eight" in the American style, while "bonded" and "going" sounded more British with the pronunciation of the letter "O." 

"Her british accent is barely there anymore," one user noted in the comments. "i know shes been in America for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong!"

photos
18 Facts About Millie Bobby Brown

Another also noticed her "strong" American way of speaking, adding, "she pronounces certain words like a brit but the cadence she's using is so american."

While Millie may be sounding more American these days, it's likely her accent is a mixture of many different places she's lived. The 20-year-old was born in Spain before her British parents moved back to England when she was 4. And a few years later, the Browns moved to Florida when the Enola Homes star wanted to pursue acting. Since then, Millie has continued to split her time between England and the United States.

So, why is she leaning more American now? Some fans speculated that her accent is stronger right now since Stranger Things is currently filming season five.

As one fan explained, "She's filming stranger things where her accent is American so she's probably in that mode."

Trending Stories

1

A Guide to Hailey Bieber's Complicated Family Tree

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Ex Carl Radke of Doing Drugs

But other social media users also pointed out that spending time with Jake—who was born in New Jersey—is likely a major factor, with one person noting, "I think she's just losing her accent because she's spending so much time in the US with her fiancé."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

After all, the two have been inseparable since they first began dating in 2021.

"As soon as we spoke I knew he was going to be a huge part of my life," she told The Times in August. "I ran to my mum and said, 'I really, really like him!' After we met we knew we never wanted to leave each other's side."

Can't get enough of their young love? Keep reading to see more of Millie and Jake's cutest moments.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi

February 2024: Happy Birthday Millie

Jake shared a tribute to his partner for her 20th birthday, writing, "Happy birthday my beautiful fiancéI love you so much. Big year ahead."

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Glamour

November 2023: Glamour Women of the Year

The two appear at the event, where Millie was honored as one of two Global Women of the Year.

Instagram (@jakebongiovi)

September 2023: Summer Nights

Jake shared this pic in the final days of summer 2023.

Instagram / Millie Bobby Brown
July 2023: Six Flags Visit

Millie and Jake enjoyed a day out with her sister Ava Brown, 11, and friends at the Six Flags Over Georgia theme park.

Instagram
April 2023: Engaged

Millie announced the couple's engagement on Instagram, quoting Taylor Swift's song "Lover." The two would go on to celebrate with family and friends at an engagement party weeks later.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake marked Millie's 19th birthday on Feb. 19, 2023 with a sweet tribute, writing, "Another year around the sun together happy 19th to the girl of my dreams."

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The sweet post included photos of the couple.

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

The pair's silly side is depicted in one image of Jake and Millie clowning around in the pool

Instagram
February 2023: Golden Birthday

Jake and Millie snuggle up in a romantic selfie.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

Millie shared photos of the couple in celebration of the New Year, writing, "endlessly in love with the year I've had."

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

One snapshot showed a photo booth strip of the loved-up couple.

Instagram
January 2023: New Year's

As Millie put it, "grateful for my friends, family, donkey (bernard), my doggies, my puppies teeth, and my partner for life."

Cindy Ord/Getty Images
May 2022: Stranger Things Premiere

Millie and Jake were twinning at the premiere of Stranger Things season four in New York City.

Joe Maher via Getty Images
March 2022: Red Carpet Official

Millie and Jake make their first joint appearance at a celebrity event—the 2022 BAFTA Film Awards in London.

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
February 2022: Celebrating Millie's 18th Birthday
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Happy Holidays
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
December 2021: Merry Christmas
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Bon Jovi 2.0

"We're starting a band," Jake wrote on Instagram, "send name ideas."

Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
November 2021: Never Say Goodbye
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
October 2021: On CCTV
Instagram
July 2021: Weekend Cuddles
Instagram
July 2021: Livin' on a Prayer
Instagram / Jake Bongiovi
June 2021: First Instagram Pic

Jake posted this photo, with the caption, "bff <3"

For the latest breaking news updates, click here to download the E! News App

Trending Stories

1

A Guide to Hailey Bieber's Complicated Family Tree

2

Why Victoria Beckham Is Stepping Out at Fashion Week With Crutches

3

Lindsay Hubbard Speaks Out After Accusing Ex Carl Radke of Doing Drugs

4

Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Rumors With Tribute

5

Millie Bobby Brown Puzzles Fans With Her New Accent