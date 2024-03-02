Millie Bobby Brown Puzzles Fans With Her New Accent

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Reveals Jake Bongiovi Proposed Underwater

Millie Bobby Brown is becoming an all-American girl.

In fact, fans of the Stranger Things star have noticed that her once very strong English accent has started to change. While recently recounting the story of how fiancé Jake Bongiovi proposed to her, Millie seemed to be halfway to an American accent.

"Basically, Jake and I bonded over diving. We love diving. We got our diving licenses together," Millie said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon Feb. 29. "We were on vacation and he was like, ‘Mil, you got to be up at 8 a.m. we're going on a dive.'"

Fans pointed out on social media that she pronounced "vacation," "together" and "eight" in the American style, while "bonded" and "going" sounded more British with the pronunciation of the letter "O."

"Her british accent is barely there anymore," one user noted in the comments. "i know shes been in America for a long time now but omg it used to be SO strong!"