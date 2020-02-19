16 Sweet Things to Know About Millie Bobby Brown

To date, perhaps the most significant number in Millie Bobby Brown's life has been Eleven.

But she can now add 16 to the mix.

The Stranger Things star is celebrating the sweetest birthday of them all Wednesday, and while it seems as if only yesterday she was just a kid...

Well, she's still just a kid. But with a fourth season of her cultural phenomenon of a Netflix series on order, a big-screen Godzilla sequel coming out in November, too many awe-inspiring style moments to count and her first foray into producing (and starring as Sherlock's younger sister in Enola Holmes) in the works, it's easy to feel as if Brown has been part of the A-list celebrity circuit for far longer than is the case in reality.

Such is life in the Hollywood upside-down.