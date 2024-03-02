Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Posts Cryptic Message on Power After Jax Taylor Separation

Watch : Jax Taylor Speaks Out on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

Brittany Cartwright is SUR-ving up her new life motto.

The Vanderpump Rules alum shared insight on her state of mind following her separation from husband Jax Taylor, reportedly reposting an inspirational quote from @undefeated.moms on her Instagram Story.

"If a woman holds the power to create life," read the post, "she also holds the power to create the life she wants."

Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—announced on Feb. 29 they were taking time apart after four years of marriage.

"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she said on their podcast When Reality Hits. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times."

She explained, "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."