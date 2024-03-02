Vanderpump Rules’ Brittany Cartwright Posts Cryptic Message on Power After Jax Taylor Separation

Brittany Cartwright is SUR-ving up her new life motto.
The Vanderpump Rules alum shared insight on her state of mind following her separation from husband Jax Taylor, reportedly reposting an inspirational quote from @undefeated.moms on her Instagram Story.
"If a woman holds the power to create life," read the post, "she also holds the power to create the life she wants."
Brittany—who shares 3-year-old son Cruz with Jax—announced on Feb. 29 they were taking time apart after four years of marriage.
"Many of you guys have been asking me about Jax and I and our relationship," she said on their podcast When Reality Hits. "On my last podcast I alluded to many marriages go through rocky times."
She explained, "Yes, marriages in general are very hard and I've had a particularly rough year this past year. Jax and I are taking time apart and I made the decision to move into another home to take some space for the sake of my mental health."
However, Jax was quick to clarify that the split is not permanent.
"This is not divorce, we're just taking some time apart," the 44-year-old told Page Six Feb. 29, adding that their relationship "could go one way or the other."
"It's not evil nastiness," he continued. "We have a child involved and we just want to do what's best for our kid."
While they haven't gone into detail about what led to the separation, fans may get some understanding when their new Bravo series The Valley premieres on March 19.
For now, take a look back at Brittany and Jax's romantic history.
