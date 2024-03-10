Oscars 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

From Best Picture to Best Actress and Best Actor, see which of your favorite films and movie stars took home Oscar trophies during the 2024 Academy Awards in Hollywood on March 10.

By Brett Malec Mar 10, 2024 11:28 PMTags
MoviesRed CarpetAwards 2024OscarsCelebrities
Watch: 2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

Hollywood's biggest night is finally here.

The 2024 Oscars have officially kicked off at Los Angeles' famed Dolby Theatre on March 10. (See every star on the red carpet here.) Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the annual ceremony honors the year's highest achievements in filmmaking and acting.

It's no shocker that two of 2023's biggest blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, were each up for a bevy of awards, including the top prize of Best Picture. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. all snagged individual acting noms, as did Barbie's America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, who will also take the stage to perform Best Original Song nominee "I'm Just Ken."

Other notable nominees include Poor Things' Emma Stone, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, both of whom are up for Best actress, and American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright.

And when it comes to this year's presenters, the list is stacked with A-list talent. 

Expect to see Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and Kate McKinnon, plus past Oscar winners like Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser.

photos
Biggest Oscars Transformations of All Time

As for what to expect from tonight's ceremony? Gosling will likely bring down the house when he takes the stage to perform "I'm just Ken."

"It's an absolutely bananas spectacle," songwriter Mark Ronson exclusively told Live from E!: Oscars host Laverne Cox on the red carpet. "We're only going to ever get to perform this song maybe once with Ryan, he's kind of put us all on his shoulders, or Ken's shoulders. We were backstage before like, 'We can't believe we're a part of this.' So it's very exciting."

Keep reading to see all the big winners from tonight's Academy Awards.

The 2024 Oscars airs Sunday, March 10, at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT on ABC.

Best Picture

American Fiction
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Actress in a Leading Role

Annette Bening, NYAD
Lily Gladstone, Killers of the Flower Moon
Sandra Hüller, Anatomy of a Fall
Carey Mulligan, Maestro
Emma Stone, Poor Things

Best Actor in a Leading Role

Bradley Cooper, Maestro
Colman Domingo, Rustin
Paul Giamatti, The Holdovers
Cillian Murphy, Oppenheimer
Jeffrey Wright, American Fiction

Best Actress in a Supporting Role

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, NYAD
WINNER: Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

Best Actor in a Supporting Role

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers of the Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

Best Directing

Anatomy of a Fall, Justine Triet
Killers of the Flower Moon, Martin Scorsese
Oppenheimer, Christopher Nolan
Poor Things, Yorgos Lanthimos
The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer

Best Animated Feature Film

WINNER: The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse

 

Best International Feature Film

Io Capitano, Italy
Perfect Days, Japan
Society of the Snow, Spain
The Teachers' Lounge, Germany
The Zone of Interest, United Kingdom

Best Documentary Feature Film

Bobi Wine: The People's President
The Eternal Memory
Four Daughters
To Kill a Tiger
20 Days in Mariupol

 

Best Documentary Short Film

The ABCs of Book Banning
The Barber of Little Rock
Island in Between
The Last Repair Shop
Nǎi Nai and Wài Pó

Best Live Action Short Film

The After
Invincible
Knight of Fortune
Red, White and Blue
The Wonderful Story of Henry Sugar

Best Animated Short Film

Letter to a Pig
Ninety-Five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
WINNER: War Is Over! Inspired by The Music of John & Yoko  

Best Production Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Song

"The Fire Inside," Flamin' Hot
"I'm Just Ken," Barbie
"It Never Went Away," American Symphony
"Wahzhazhe (A Song For My People)," Killers of the Flower Moon
"What Was I Made For?," Barbie

Best Original Score

American Fiction
Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Sound

The Creator
Maestro
Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest

Best Makeup & Hairstyling

Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Society of the Snow

Best Costume Design

Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Best Original Screenplay

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
May December
Past Lives

Best Adapted Screenplay

American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
The Zone of Interest

Best Visual Effects

The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3
Mission Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One
Napoleon

 

Best Film Editing

Anatomy of a Fall
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

 

Best Cinematography

El Conde,
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Things

Trending Stories

1

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

2

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

3

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

(Originally published March 10, 2024 at 3:30 p.m. PT)

The 2024 Academy Awards air live Sunday, March 10, from 7 to 10:30 p.m. ET/4 to 7:30 p.m. PT on ABC. And don't miss E!'s Oscars red carpet starting at 2 p.m. ET/11 a.m. PT on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Why Ryan Gosling Didn't Bring Eva Mendes as His Date to 2024 Oscars

2

Oscars 2024 Red Carpet Fashion: See Every Look As the Stars Arrive

3

Chris Hemsworth & Elsa Pataky Have an A-Thor-able Date Night

4

Julianne Hough's Stunning Oscars 2024 Look Includes Surprise Pants

5

The Wild Case of Dumped Body Parts & a Suspected Deadly Love Triangle