Oscars 2024 Winners: See the Complete List

2024 Oscars Preview: Predicting the Biggest Winners at the 96th Academy Awards!

Hollywood's biggest night is finally here.

The 2024 Oscars have officially kicked off at Los Angeles' famed Dolby Theatre on March 10. (See every star on the red carpet here.) Hosted by Jimmy Kimmel, the annual ceremony honors the year's highest achievements in filmmaking and acting.

It's no shocker that two of 2023's biggest blockbusters, Barbie and Oppenheimer, were each up for a bevy of awards, including the top prize of Best Picture. Meanwhile, Oppenheimer's Cillian Murphy, Emily Blunt and Robert Downey Jr. all snagged individual acting noms, as did Barbie's America Ferrera and Ryan Gosling, who will also take the stage to perform Best Original Song nominee "I'm Just Ken."

Other notable nominees include Poor Things' Emma Stone, Killers of the Flower Moon star Lily Gladstone, both of whom are up for Best actress, and American Fiction's Jeffrey Wright.

And when it comes to this year's presenters, the list is stacked with A-list talent.

Expect to see Zendaya, Bad Bunny, Chris Hemsworth, Dwayne Johnson and Kate McKinnon, plus past Oscar winners like Michelle Yeoh, Jennifer Lawrence, Matthew McConaughey, Octavia Spencer, Lupita Nyong'o, Ke Huy Quan and Brendan Fraser.