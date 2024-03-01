Billie Eilish Reveals How Christian Bale Played a Part in Breakup With Ex-Boyfriend

Watch : Billie Eilish Clarifies Her Relationship Status

Billie Eilish's ocean eyes have been opened by Batman.

The "What Was I Made For" singer recently revealed that dreaming about actor Christian Bale lead to her breaking up with a boyfriend.

"I got to be real: A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight," Billie explained during an interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg released on March 1, "and it made me realize that I had to breakup with my boyfriend at the time."

She continued, "Genuinely, I woke up and I came to my senses."

While Billie did not identify the ex by name, the 22-year-old was last linked with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who she broke up with in May after less than a year of dating.

She also dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for about a year before breaking up in 2022.

The Grammy winner is often quiet about her private life, although she did get candid last year about her attraction to women.