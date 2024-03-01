Billie Eilish Reveals How Christian Bale Played a Part in Breakup With Ex-Boyfriend

Billie Eilish's ocean eyes have been opened by Batman.
The "What Was I Made For" singer recently revealed that dreaming about actor Christian Bale lead to her breaking up with a boyfriend.
"I got to be real: A couple years ago, I had a dream about Christian Bale and it was at a little cafe in the sunlight," Billie explained during an interview with Amelia Dimoldenberg released on March 1, "and it made me realize that I had to breakup with my boyfriend at the time."
She continued, "Genuinely, I woke up and I came to my senses."
While Billie did not identify the ex by name, the 22-year-old was last linked with The Neighbourhood frontman Jesse Rutherford, who she broke up with in May after less than a year of dating.
She also dated actor Matthew Tyler Vorce for about a year before breaking up in 2022.
The Grammy winner is often quiet about her private life, although she did get candid last year about her attraction to women.
"I love them so much," she said in a November interview with Variety. "I love them as people. I'm attracted to them as people. I'm attracted to them for real."
Explaining how she's always had "deep connections with women" in her life, the "Ocean Eyes" artist added, "I'm physically attracted to them. But I'm also so intimidated by them and their beauty and their presence."
And for Billie, she's been touched by the support she's received since coming out.
"It's exciting to me because I guess people didn't know, so it's cool that they know," she told Variety in December. "I'm nervous talking about it. But no, I am for the girls."
