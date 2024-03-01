Raise a Glass to These Photos of Prince William and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham Pub

As Kate Middleton continues to recover from abdominal surgery, Prince William was photographed with actor Rob McElhenney during a royal engagement in Wrexham, Wales.

Watch: Prince William Does Shots with Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney gave Prince William quite the welcome to Wrexham.

The Prince of Wales lived up to his royal title as he joined the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star in celebrating the Welsh holiday St David's Day.

During the March 1 outing with Rob—who co-owns of Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds—William was photographed knocking back a shot and pouring pints for locals at Turf pub alongside owner Wayne Jones.

"#HappyStDavidsDay," read a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page. "Great to be with Rob, Wayne and the people of Wrexham today!"

Joined by Rob, William and Rob later visited Wrexham A.F.C.'s headed to the soccer team's home stadium Racecourse Ground, where the actor—along with players Ben Tozer and Luke Young—presented the royal with a personalized jersey.

He subsequently spent time visiting with Wrexham locals, including learning about Welsh history from schoolchildren, who gave him flowers for wife Kate Middleton and toys for their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.

William ended his trip to Wales with a tour of the Gresford Colliery Disaster Memorial, months before the 90th anniversary of the tragedy, which killed 266 men in what marks one of the United Kingdom's worst coal mining disasters.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

During his visit, he met Ruby McBurney, 92, one of the last surviving children of one of the victims. "He was lovely, it was so nice to meet him. It was certainly worth getting cold for!" she told local news outlet The Leader. "It will stay with me forever."

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

The day in Wales marked one of several royal engagements William has taken on since returning to public duties amid Kate's recovery from abdominal surgery. While he had initially stepped back from engagements after his wife of 12 years underwent her procedure in mid-January, he subsequently returned to work in early February.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images)

And while earlier this week he abruptly canceled a public appearance due to what Kensington Palace referred to as a "personal matter" he quickly returned to his scheduled duties. As for how Kate is faring, her spokesperson reiterated her request for privacy as she continues to recover.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kate told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."

MOLLY DARLINGTON/POOL/AFP via Getty Images

Kate isn't the only royal whose health has made headlines this year. Weeks after undergoing a procedure for benign prostate enlargement, King Charles III shared he was diagnosed with cancer and would be undergoing treatments.

Read on for more about the health journeys of William's wife and father as well as other news involving royals this year:

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, was found dead Feb. 25. Days later, a coroner's inquest found that he died by suicide.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

