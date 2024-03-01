Raise a Glass to These Photos of Prince William and Rob McElhenney at Wrexham Pub

Watch : Prince William Does Shots with Rob McElhenney

Rob McElhenney gave Prince William quite the welcome to Wrexham.

The Prince of Wales lived up to his royal title as he joined the It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia star in celebrating the Welsh holiday St David's Day.

During the March 1 outing with Rob—who co-owns of Welsh football club Wrexham A.F.C. with Ryan Reynolds—William was photographed knocking back a shot and pouring pints for locals at Turf pub alongside owner Wayne Jones.

"#HappyStDavidsDay," read a post on the Prince and Princess of Wales' Instagram page. "Great to be with Rob, Wayne and the people of Wrexham today!"

Joined by Rob, William and Rob later visited Wrexham A.F.C.'s headed to the soccer team's home stadium Racecourse Ground, where the actor—along with players Ben Tozer and Luke Young—presented the royal with a personalized jersey.

He subsequently spent time visiting with Wrexham locals, including learning about Welsh history from schoolchildren, who gave him flowers for wife Kate Middleton and toys for their kids, Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5.