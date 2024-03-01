Millie Bobby Brown Dives Deep Into How Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Proposed

Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi made quite a splash with his proposal.
After all, the Stranger Things star, who announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son last April, recently shared how he popped the question during an underwater adventure.
"We were on vacation and he was like, ‘Mil, you got to be up at 8 a.m. we're going on a dive,'" Millie explained to Jimmy Fallon on a Feb. 29 episode of The Tonight Show. "I was like, ‘8 a.m.? Dive?' and he's telling me, like, ‘We're going to the same spot we usually go to,' and I'm like ‘It's boring, let's go somewhere new,' and he's like ‘No, we have to go to this spot.'"
And while Jake, 21, was only trying to set up the perfect proposal—as the couple had bonded over the subaquatic activity—going under the sea for the big moment led to quite a few hiccups.
"So we go under and we're like, many meters down and he gives me a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring," she continued. "And I looked at him, and he was like ‘Blurgh?'"
The Enola Holmes actress added that the couple could not speak underwater, but managed to communicate via hand gestures, and she showed Jake the ‘OK' signal to accept his proposal.
As she put it, "I think it was underwhelming, but we freaked out."
In fact, the newly-engaged duo immediately ran into a major obstacle before they had a chance to resurface.
"Anyways, he puts the ring on my hand and as I go to show him, the ring falls off my finger, plummets like so fast it was like a cinematic movie," Millie explained. "Jake throws himself so deep—the diver was like, ‘You can't do that, your ears, literally your brain will explode,'—he throws himself, he does a cinematic, like, grab, opens and saved the ring."
And for the 20-year-old, the heartfelt-if-imperfect proposal is emblematic of their three-year relationship.
"I truly feel like it's a reflection of who he is," she declared. "I feel like we're always going to have each other's back and if anyone drops the ball, we got it."
As for the ring? Well, Millie would've had a back up no matter what—as Jake had planned to propose with her mother's ring, which she is now sporting, but did not risk taking it on their underwater expedition.
"We got to the top and he was like, ‘Do you want to marry me?'" she finished. "He was like, ‘You know, I bought you this ring because your mom wouldn't let me take her ring'—she was like ‘Absolutely not Jake, you're not taking my ring, I know you'll drop it,' and she was right."
And while their engagement wasn't quite picture-perfect, Millie and Jake have shared plenty of adorable moments throughout their time together. Read on for all their sweet photos together.