Millie Bobby Brown Dives Deep Into How Fiancé Jake Bongiovi Proposed

Watch : Jon Bon Jovi Says Son Jake and Fiancé Millie Bobby Brown Are “Madly In Love”

Millie Bobby Brown's fiancé Jake Bongiovi made quite a splash with his proposal.

After all, the Stranger Things star, who announced her engagement to Jon Bon Jovi's son last April, recently shared how he popped the question during an underwater adventure.

"We were on vacation and he was like, ‘Mil, you got to be up at 8 a.m. we're going on a dive,'" Millie explained to Jimmy Fallon on a Feb. 29 episode of The Tonight Show. "I was like, ‘8 a.m.? Dive?' and he's telling me, like, ‘We're going to the same spot we usually go to,' and I'm like ‘It's boring, let's go somewhere new,' and he's like ‘No, we have to go to this spot.'"

And while Jake, 21, was only trying to set up the perfect proposal—as the couple had bonded over the subaquatic activity—going under the sea for the big moment led to quite a few hiccups.

"So we go under and we're like, many meters down and he gives me a shell and I turn it over and it's a ring," she continued. "And I looked at him, and he was like ‘Blurgh?'"