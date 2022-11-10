Millie Bobby Brown Reveals How She and Boyfriend Jake Bongiovi Really Met

Watch : Millie Bobby Brown Dreams of Playing THIS Pop Star in a Movie

The way Millie Bobby Brown met Jake Bongiovi is anything but strange.

The 18-year-old recently revealed how she first came into contact with her now-boyfriend —and it's a Gen Z social media love story.

"We met on Instagram," she told WIRED in a Nov. 9 interview. "And we were friends for a bit, and then, what can I say?"

Just last month, the couple attended the premiere of Millie's new film Enola Holmes 2 in New York on Oct. 27.

At the event, Millie and Jake, 20, held hands and wrapped their arms around each other while posing for photos on the red carpet.

She later showed off her boyfriend on Instagram with a carousel of pics of the two from the night, captioning the Oct. 28 post, "the man!"

The pair first sparked romance rumors last year and made their red carpet debut together at the 2022 BAFTAs in March.