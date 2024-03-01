Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry will soon welcome another member to their team.
The couple, who are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5, are expecting their fourth baby together.
"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha, 34, shared in an essay for Sweet July Magazine March 1. "We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."
As the Seasoned Life author noted, the feeling started to turn her "brain a little bit."
"Maybe somebody was missing," she continued. "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."
Ayesha—who wed Steph in 2011—went on to note the biggest differences she's noticed during her pregnancy this time around.
"For one, I'm tremendously busy in ways I wasn't before," she explained. "I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we're balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things. That's added an interesting layer to this experience. I'm also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don't need as much from us."
As she put it, "Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how's your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?' Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley's eyes has been so cool. They're at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it's been the most exciting thing."
But the biggest difference, as Ayesha noted, is noticing how quickly time can slip away.
"That's encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing," she shared, "especially with it being my last pregnancy."
Noting that she's constantly reminding herself to rest, Ayesha and the Golden State Warriors star, 35, are more than excited to meet their newest teammate when the time comes.
"I've made it a point to not be hard on myself," she concluded of her journey. "This time around, I'm giving myself grace."
