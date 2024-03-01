Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Stephen Curry

Watch : Ayesha Curry Regrets Exposing Daughter Riley to the Public

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry will soon welcome another member to their team.

The couple, who are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5, are expecting their fourth baby together.

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha, 34, shared in an essay for Sweet July Magazine March 1. "We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."

As the Seasoned Life author noted, the feeling started to turn her "brain a little bit."

"Maybe somebody was missing," she continued. "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Ayesha—who wed Steph in 2011—went on to note the biggest differences she's noticed during her pregnancy this time around.