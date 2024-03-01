Ayesha Curry Is Pregnant, Expecting Baby No. 4 With Husband Stephen Curry

Ayesha and Stephen Curry, who are parents to kids Riley, Ryan, and Canon, are expecting another baby: "We set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

By Kisha Forde Mar 01, 2024 6:31 PMTags
Celebrity FamiliesPregnanciesCouplesCelebritiesStephen CurryAyesha Curry
Watch: Ayesha Curry Regrets Exposing Daughter Riley to the Public

Ayesha Curry and Stephen Curry will soon welcome another member to their team.

The couple, who are parents to Riley, 11, Ryan, 8, and Canon, 5, are expecting their fourth baby together.

"For so many years, Stephen and I thought we were done," Ayesha, 34, shared in an essay for Sweet July Magazine March 1. "We said, ‘Three, that's it, we're not doing this again.' And then, last year, we looked at each other and agreed we wanted to do this again. For me, the decision came from always finding myself looking around and feeling like somebody was missing. I would load up the car and think, ‘Oh, I forgot something.' But nobody was forgotten."

As the Seasoned Life author noted, the feeling started to turn her "brain a little bit."

"Maybe somebody was missing," she continued. "So we set out on this journey, knowing that this would complete our family."

Ayesha—who wed Steph in 2011—went on to note the biggest differences she's noticed during her pregnancy this time around.

photos
2024 Celebrity Babies

"For one, I'm tremendously busy in ways I wasn't before," she explained. "I now have older children, who have full lives and schedules that we're balancing on a daily basis on top of work and all the family things. That's added an interesting layer to this experience. I'm also realizing how quickly time has gone by with our first three children, who are now self-sufficient and don't need as much from us."

As she put it, "Canon came up to me the other day and asked, ‘Hey, Mommy, how's your baby? Does your baby have a working brain?' Getting to experience this through his eyes and through Ryan and Riley's eyes has been so cool. They're at such different ages and stages in life. Their perspectives are so different and it's been the most exciting thing."

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

3

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight

But the biggest difference, as Ayesha noted, is noticing how quickly time can slip away.

"That's encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing," she shared, "especially with it being my last pregnancy."

Noting that she's constantly reminding herself to rest, Ayesha and the Golden State Warriors star, 35, are more than excited to meet their newest teammate when the time comes.

"I've made it a point to not be hard on myself," she concluded of her journey. "This time around, I'm giving myself grace."

Keep reading for a golden look at the Curry family.

Instagram / Ayesha Curry
Mommy & Me

Ayesha Curry shared this pic of herself and daughter Riley Curry on the child's 11th birthday.

Instagram
Say Cheese

Steph CurryAyesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry pose for a pic in June 2023.

Instagram
Family on the Court

Steph Curry appears with Ayesha Curry, Riley Curry, Ryan Curry and Canon Curry in 2022.

Instagram
Joy to the Currys

When you wear matching pajamas and have holiday traditions, how can Santa not stop by your house with a few presents? Well done, Currys! 

Instagram
Love Wins

Whether enjoying elaborate date nights or romantic getaways, these two always make time for each other. Oh yah, and they also know how to plan epic parties. Anyone else remember when Stephen Curry surprised Ayesha Curry with a birthday celebration when she turned 30? 

Andrew D. Bernstein/NBAE via Getty Images
Star of the Show

It's hard to forget the post-game press conferences where Riley Curry made a special appearance. Between her facial expressions, funny answers and love for dad, viewers couldn't get enough. 

Kimberly White/Getty Images for Eat. Learn. Play.
Do-Gooders

In addition to the busy family and professional lives, Stephen and Ayesha make it a priority to give back. They recently launched their new foundation Eat. Learn. Play.  

ROBYN BECK/AFP/Getty Images
Family Fun

They're not average parents, they are cool parents! Ayesha and Stephen were able to score tickets to The Lion King premiere at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood. Lucky, kids! 

Instagram
Equality Matters

Back in August 2018, Stephen penned an essay about gender equality. "I want our girls to grow up knowing that there are no boundaries that can be placed on their futures, period," he wrote for The Player's Tribune. "I want them to grow up in a world where their gender does not feel like a rulebook for what they should think, or be, or do. And I want them to grow up believing that they can dream big, and strive for careers where they'll be treated fairly. And of course: paid equally."

Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images
Fanning Out

Whether cheering in the stands or voicing her fandom on social media, Ayesha never hesitates to support her husband and his team. "I'm such a passionate fan. I can't help myself," she previously shared on E! News' Daily Pop. "I'm such a fan."

Jesse D. Garrabrant/NBAE via Getty Images
Celebrate Good Times

After the 2015 NBA Finals, Stephen received a whole lot of love from his wife Ayesha and daughter Riley. Trophies are cool, but families like this are epic. 

Jared Siskin/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images
Support System

It's not all about the basketball court. When Ayesha was celebrating her book The Seasoned Life, Stephen couldn't help but attend several book signings including one at Williams-Sonoma. 

Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
Go Dad

Whether you like sports or not, chances are you enjoy a Golden State Warriors game when Stephen's kids are in the audience.

Watch E! News weeknights Monday through Thursday at 11 p.m., only on E!.

Trending Stories

1

Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

2

Jax Taylor Breaks Silence on Separation From Brittany Cartwright

3

Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested After Bar Fight

4

Thomas Kingston's Cause of Death Revealed

5

Idaho Murder Trial Update: Bryan Kohberger Plans to Call 400 Witnesses