Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested for Assault and Battery

The Baldwin family continues to make headlines.

Following an incident at the club Elan in Savannah, Georgia, Hailey Bieber's older sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing, according to a police report obtained by E! News.

After members of the Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene, the establishment's owner Ojasvi Trikha told officers about the 31-year-old's alleged interactions with three of his employees—bouncers Ian O'Neill and Jacinto Hills as well as bartender Haleigh Cauley.

Security footage showed Alaia—whose parents are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin—"forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom," per the police report.

According to the bartender, in the bathroom, Alaia "told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted," the report noted. "A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club."