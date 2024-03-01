Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested for Assault and Battery

The Baldwin family continues to make headlines.
Following an incident at the club Elan in Savannah, Georgia, Hailey Bieber's older sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing, according to a police report obtained by E! News.
After members of the Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene, the establishment's owner Ojasvi Trikha told officers about the 31-year-old's alleged interactions with three of his employees—bouncers Ian O'Neill and Jacinto Hills as well as bartender Haleigh Cauley.
Security footage showed Alaia—whose parents are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin—"forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom," per the police report.
According to the bartender, in the bathroom, Alaia "told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted," the report noted. "A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club."
Alaia—who has been married to husband Andrew Aronow since 2017—was then escorted from the building by the two bouncers.
"Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside," the report added. "The video clearly shows Ms. Aronow grabbing and pulling Mr. O'Neill's hair and her hitting Mr. Hills in the genitals."
Meanwhile, Alaia shared a different side of the story with police.
"Ms. Aronow stated she was forcefully removed from the club," the report continued. "She initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon. She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms. Cauley but later stated she did throw it."
"When confronted about her pulling Mr. O'Neill's hair out and hitting Mr. Hill in the genitals," the report read, "Ms. Aronow attempted to justify her action by stating she was defending herself."
E! News has reached out to Alaia's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.
News of her arrest comes just four days after her dad Stephen made headlines by resharing an Instagram post that asked for prayers for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx read, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."
Needless to say, it's been a busy few days for the Baldwin family. While it's still unclear what may have happened to Justin and Hailey—and what the future holds for Alaia, who was released Feb. 24—we can clear up who is who in their extensive family tree. Read on to see for yourself.