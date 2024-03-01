Hailey Bieber's Sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow Arrested for Assault and Battery

Hailey Bieber's sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested on Feb. 24 after an incident at a Georgia club, just days before dad Stephen Baldwin asked for prayers for Hailey and husband Justin Bieber.

Watch: Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

The Baldwin family continues to make headlines.

Following an incident at the club Elan in Savannah, Georgia, Hailey Bieber's older sister Alaia Baldwin Aronow was arrested Feb. 24 on charges of simple assault, simple battery, battery and criminal trespassing, according to a police report obtained by E! News.

After members of the Savannah Police Department arrived at the scene, the establishment's owner Ojasvi Trikha told officers about the 31-year-old's alleged interactions with three of his employees—bouncers Ian O'Neill and Jacinto Hills as well as bartender Haleigh Cauley.

Security footage showed Alaia—whose parents are Stephen and Kennya Baldwin—"forcing her way into the locked employee bathroom," per the police report.

According to the bartender, in the bathroom, Alaia "told her she needed to change her tampon and asked for a few minutes, which she was granted," the report noted. "A few minutes later when Ms. Cauley again entered the restroom, the female removed her tampon and threw it at Ms. Cauley. This is when security stepped in and removed the female from the club."

Alaia—who has been married to husband Andrew Aronow since 2017—was then escorted from the building by the two bouncers.

"Aronow can be seen fighting and resisting the entire way outside," the report added. "The video clearly shows Ms. Aronow grabbing and pulling Mr. O'Neill's hair and her hitting Mr. Hills in the genitals."

Meanwhile, Alaia shared a different side of the story with police. 

"Ms. Aronow stated she was forcefully removed from the club," the report continued. "She initially denied forcing her way into the bathroom, only stating she needed to use the restroom to throw up and change her tampon. She also initially denied throwing her used tampon at Ms. Cauley but later stated she did throw it."

"When confronted about her pulling Mr. O'Neill's hair out and hitting Mr. Hill in the genitals," the report read, "Ms. Aronow attempted to justify her action by stating she was defending herself."

E! News has reached out to Alaia's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.

News of her arrest comes just four days after her dad Stephen made headlines by resharing an Instagram post that asked for prayers for Hailey and her husband Justin Bieber.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx read, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord. There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

Needless to say, it's been a busy few days for the Baldwin family. While it's still unclear what may have happened to Justin and Hailey—and what the future holds for Alaia, who was released Feb. 24—we can clear up who is who in their extensive family tree. Read on to see for yourself.

William Baldwin, Stephen Baldwin, Alec Baldwin, Daniel Baldwin (Jason LaVeris/FilmMagic)

The Baldwin Brothers

Alexander Rae Baldwin III—the Emmy-winning actor known as Alec Baldwin—was born April 3, 1958, to Alexander Rae Baldwin Jr. and Carol Newcomb. He's the second of six siblings and the oldest brother.

Next came Daniel Baldwin, born October 5, 1960. William "Billy" Baldwin arrived on February 21, 1963, followed by Stephen Baldwin, the youngest of the bunch, on May 12, 1966.

Daniel, Stephen, Carol, Beth, Alec, William, Jane Baldwin (Kevin Mazur/Wire Image)

The Baldwin Sisters

The eldest of the six siblings is Elizabeth "Beth" Baldwin Keuchler, born in 1955 and now a mother of six with her landscape architect husband Charles Keuchler.

No. 5 of six is Jane Baldwin Sasso, born in 1965. She's married to Randy Sasso and reportedly has two children.

Robin Platzer/Twin Images/Getty Images

Mama Baldwin

Their father died at the age of 55 in 1983 but Carol—who survived a 1991 breast cancer diagnosis—lived until she was 92. She passed away May 26, 2022, with 25 grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren and an eponymous cancer research foundation to her name.

“My mother taught me about second acts. And third ones, too," Alec wrote in tribute when she died. "She spent the last 25 years of her life as a fighter and a champion for the cause to which she devoted so much energy."

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

Alec Baldwin's 2 Marriages and 8 Children

Alec was married to Oscar winner Kim Basinger from 1993 until 2002.

Rachel Luna/WireImage

Their daughter Ireland Baldwin was born Oct. 23. 1995.

Sonia Moskowitz/Getty Images

Alec married Hilaria Baldwin (née Thomas) on June 30, 2012.

They now share seven children: daughters Carmen Gabriela (Aug. 23, 2013), María Lucía Victoria (Feb. 25, 2021) and Ilaria Catalina Irena (Sept. 22, 2022) and sons Rafael Thomas (June 17, 2015), Leonardo Ángel Charles (Sept. 12, 2016), Romeo Alejandro David (May 17, 2018) and Eduardo "Edu" Pao Lucas (Sept. 8, 2020).

Instagram

Alec's First Grandchild

Ireland and musican RAC (André Allen Anjos) welcomed daughter Holland in May 2023.

Jason Merritt/Getty Images

Daniel Baldwin's 4 Marriages and 6 Children

Daniel shares daughter Kahlea, born in 1984, with first wife Cheryl. They divorced in 1989.

Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images

The actor shares daughter Alexandra with second wife Elizabeth, whom he was married to from 1990 until 1996.

David Livingston/Getty Images

Daniel shares son Atticus Baldwin, born in 1996, with fellow Homicide: Life on the Street alum Isabella Hoffman, his partner until 2005. 

Jeff Vespa/WireImage

Daniel was married to model Joanne Smith from 2007 to 2012.

Donald Kravitz/Getty Images

They share daughters Avis, born Jan. 17, 2008, and Finley, who arrived Aug. 7, 2009. 

Daniel Baldwin/Instagram

Daniel tied the knot with D'Asia Bellamy on New Year's Eve in 2022 and they welcomed son William "Bat" Baldwin on June 1, 2023.

Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

Billy Baldwin's Wife and 3 Kids

Billy's been married to singer Chynna Phillips—also a member of a sprawling, complicated family—since Sept. 9, 1995.

SGranitz/WireImage

Daughter Jameson was born Feb. 27, 2000, her brother Vance followed in 2001 and sister Brooke rounded out the fam in 2004.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

Billy revealed on Oct. 3, 2019, that Vance had been diagnosed with cancer exactly one year beforehand and had since undergone 28 rounds of chemo.

The teen "stayed VERY positive, focused and kept his life as normal as possible... every single day," his dad wrote. "Kid’s a tough son of a bitch. Sharp as a tack. Funny as hell. Tough as nails. Heart of gold."

Chynna commented, "Our baby. Our hero."

Also on the anniversary of his diagnosis, Vance posted to his own account, per USA Today, that he had "been clear" for months.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

All Grown Up—Jameson Baldwin and Brooke Baldwin

A reminder the genes are strong among the Baldwins.

Billy Baldwin/Instagram

Vance Baldwin

"Two years ago today....," Billy posted Oct. 3, 2020, illustrating how far his son had come since his cancer diagnosis. "One of the coolest, toughest kids you’ll ever know."

Michael Loccisano/FilmMagic

Stephen Baldwin's Wife and 2 Kids

Baby of the Baldwin family Stephen has been married to Kennya Deodato since June 10, 1990.

They're parents to daughters Alaia, born Jan. 23, 1993, and daughter Hailey, born Nov. 22, 1996.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

Stephen's First Grandkid

Alaia wed Pocket Ace Productions founder Andrew Aronow in 2017 and they welcomed daughter Iris Elle Aranow on Aug. 17, 2020.

A certain delighted new aunt gushed on her Instagram Story, "been hard to keep this to myself, my beautiful niece is here and she is PERFECT...Auntie Hails loves you sooooo much."

Raymond Hall/GC Images

Hailey Becomes a Bieber

While they were friends for a decade, it was after a rather whirlwind romance that Hailey wed Justin Bieber in a no-frills New York courthouse ceremony on Sept. 13, 2018.

They further sealed the deal with more lavish nuptials in South Carolina on Sept. 30, 2019, allowing dad Stephen to walk the bride down the aisle and sister Alaia and cousin Ireland to serve as a bridesmaids.

While she swapped her maiden name for her similarly famous married name soon after she and Justin legally wed, it wasn't a decision Hailey took lightly.

"It took some getting used to, for sure," she told Bustle in 2019. "It's definitely strange, it takes adjusting."

Growing up a Baldwin, she added, "I'm very proud of my family name. I come from a great family with a history in this industry."

All has been going along, the pair marking five years of marriage last year. But ahead of Justin's 30th birthday on March 1, Stephen set off alarm bells by reposting a pastor's Instagram Reel plea to have people pray for the couple. It remains unclear if he was just idly sharing or there's something specific that could warrant a call for good vibes.

