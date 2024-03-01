Karol G's Private Jet Makes Emergency Landing in Los Angeles

Watch : Backstage Pass to Karol G's Amazing "Bichota Tour"

Karol G is safe after her recent flight took an unexpected turn.

The singer's private jet traveling from Hollywood Burbank Airport in California to El Salvador International Airport made an emergency landing at Van Nuys Airport on Feb. 29 after the pilot reported smoke in the cockpit, NBC News confirms.

The outlet noted the plane landed safely and that the Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the incident.

KABC, which was first to report the news, said the plane had been carrying 16 people and that it turned around by the time it reached Cajon Pass due to the reported issue. After the plane landed, the outlet continued, passengers were met by emergency crews and there didn't appear to be any injuries. KABC also showed footage of Karol G exiting the aircraft and hugging people on the tarmac.

Shortly after the travel scare, several of the Grammy winner's fans sent along messages of support.

"Prayers to her and everyone that was on that plane," one social media user wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, "that is so scary." Added another, "I'm so glad everyone is okay."

E! News has reached out to Karol G's rep for comment but has yet to hear back.