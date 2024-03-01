See Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Fuel Romance Rumors With Sydney Outing

Joe Jonas and model Stormi Bree continued to fuel dating speculation, stepping out in Sydney together amid the Australian leg of the Jonas Brothers' world tour.

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are living the fastlife.

The singer and the former Miss Teen USA were spotted out and about in Sydney on Feb. 27 as the Jonas Brothers prepared to kick off the Australian leg of their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour. 

Rocking a navy graphic tee reading "Get High on the Rockies" and blue jeans, Joe hit up a local lawn bowling green with Stormi—who donned a black tank with matching denim bottoms—as well as his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Stormi, 33, posted a selfie from the field on Instagram, cryptically writing in the caption, "Am I…"

Adding to the mystique surrounding their relationship status, she and Joe, 34, each shared videos of the Sydney Harbor taken from what appeared to be the same boating excursion. Neither included a caption on their respextive Instagram Stories, though Stormi's clip was set to Tame Impala's "New Person, Same Old Mistakes" while the Camp Rock alum chose "Trust" by Hot Flash Heat Wave for the musical accompaniment.

Joe also included a BeReal shot of him and his brothers aboard the boat. Though Stormi was not pictured, she did drop several images of herself relaxing on a watercraft just an hour following his post.

 

Insatgram/Joe Jonas; Instagram/Stormi Bree

The pair first sparked romance rumors in January, four months after Joe filed for divorce to end his four-year marriage with Sophie Turner.

Following the split, Joe—who shares daughter Willa, 3, and a 19-month-old girl whose initials are DMJ with the Game of Thrones actress—was seen boarding a private jet with Stormi and friends at the Los Cabos Airport in Mexico.

 

SPLASH / BACKGRID

Though they've since been photographed out in New York and Colorado together, neither Joe or Stormi—who previously dated model Lucky Blue Smith, the father of her 6-year-old daughter Gravity—have publicly spoke out about the nature of their relationship.

As for Sophie? She was recently linked to British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic/Instagram@selenagomez

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco

The "Lose You to Love Me" singer seemingly debuted her romance with the music producer in December 2023, writing in an Instagram comment, "He is my absolute everything in my heart."

Selena—who previously dated Justin Bieber and The Weekndhas known Benny for at least eight years, as they worked together on her 2015 Revival tracks "Same Old Love" and "Kill Em With Kindness."

Johnny Nunez/WireImage

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce

The Grammy winner saw sparks fly with the Kansas City Chiefs football player during the cruel summer of 2023.

“This all started when Travis very adorably put me on blast on his podcast, which I thought was metal as hell,” she told TIME in December 2023. “We started hanging out right after that. So we actually had a significant amount of time that no one knew, which I’m grateful for, because we got to get to know each other. By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard launch a first date.”

Donato Sardella/Getty Images for Gucci

Miley Cyrus and Maxx Morando

The Hannah Montana alum has been getting flowers from the Liily drummer since 2021.

"It's official between them," a source told E! News in January 2022, with a second insider adding, "They are both artistic and creative, so they bond over being musicians."

Samir Hussein/WireImage; David M. Benett/Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images

Harry Styles and Taylor Russell

The One Direction alum seemingly kicked off his golden romance with the Bones and All actress in 2023 following his split from Olivia Wilde. Harry and Taylor were spotted holding hands in London in September 2023, and he attended her final West End performance in The Effect the following month.

Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Beyoncé and Jay-Z

The music legends tied the knot on April 4, 2008 and went on to welcome daughter Blue Ivy on January 7, 2012 and twins Rumi and Sir on June 13, 2017.

"I was 20 years old when we first started dating," Bey told Jay-Z on his birthday in 2006. "You taught me how to be a woman. You taught me how to live. You taught me how to be a friend. You've given me so much in life."

Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for The Recording Academy

Adele and Rich Paul

The singer said hello to a new romance when she reconnected with the sports agent in 2021. Later that year, she praised him as "hilarious" and "very smart" during her CBS special, noting, "It's quite incredible watching him do what he does and just the easiness of it and very smooth."

As Adele told The Hollywood Reporter in December 2023, "Rich and I have always known everything about each other since the day we got together." 

Getty Images

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater

After news broke of Ariana's split with husband Dalton Gomez in July 2023, she said "thank u, next" and started a relationship with her Wicked costar, who officially filed for divorce from his wife Lilly Jay in September 2023.

Alex Goodlett / Stringer via Getty Images

Demi Lovato and Jutes

The pair met while working on her 2022 single "Substance" and she debuted her romance with the "Too Easy" artist in August 2022.

"We worked really well together and we're also just super in love," the Disney alum said on The Jennifer Hudson Show in December 2023. "It's amazing to find someone that you just laugh with and that you get to make music with."

Rich Fury/Getty Images for Fenty Beauty & Fenty Skin

A$AP Rocky and Rihanna

They found love after first meeting over a decade ago. The singers performe d"Cockiness" at the MTV Video Music Awards and grew closer over the years. Things seemed to turn romantic by 2018, when they cozied up at a Louis Vuitton fashion show. 

The couple welcomed son RZA on May 13, 2022 and baby boy Riot Rose in August 2023.

MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck

Her love didn't cost a thing—except 20 years' wait. Though they originally got engaged in November 2002, Ben and J.Lo ultimately broke up and spent years apart. Their rekindled romance took off, with a second engagement in April 2022 and tied the knot just three months later.

