See Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Fuel Romance Rumors With Sydney Outing

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are living the fastlife.
The singer and the former Miss Teen USA were spotted out and about in Sydney on Feb. 27 as the Jonas Brothers prepared to kick off the Australian leg of their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.
Rocking a navy graphic tee reading "Get High on the Rockies" and blue jeans, Joe hit up a local lawn bowling green with Stormi—who donned a black tank with matching denim bottoms—as well as his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.
Stormi, 33, posted a selfie from the field on Instagram, cryptically writing in the caption, "Am I…"
Adding to the mystique surrounding their relationship status, she and Joe, 34, each shared videos of the Sydney Harbor taken from what appeared to be the same boating excursion. Neither included a caption on their respextive Instagram Stories, though Stormi's clip was set to Tame Impala's "New Person, Same Old Mistakes" while the Camp Rock alum chose "Trust" by Hot Flash Heat Wave for the musical accompaniment.
Joe also included a BeReal shot of him and his brothers aboard the boat. Though Stormi was not pictured, she did drop several images of herself relaxing on a watercraft just an hour following his post.
The pair first sparked romance rumors in January, four months after Joe filed for divorce to end his four-year marriage with Sophie Turner.
Following the split, Joe—who shares daughter Willa, 3, and a 19-month-old girl whose initials are DMJ with the Game of Thrones actress—was seen boarding a private jet with Stormi and friends at the Los Cabos Airport in Mexico.
Though they've since been photographed out in New York and Colorado together, neither Joe or Stormi—who previously dated model Lucky Blue Smith, the father of her 6-year-old daughter Gravity—have publicly spoke out about the nature of their relationship.
As for Sophie? She was recently linked to British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson.
