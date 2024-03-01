See Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree Fuel Romance Rumors With Sydney Outing

Watch : Sophie Turner Calls 2023 the "Year of the Girlies" Amid Joe Jonas Divorce

Joe Jonas and Stormi Bree are living the fastlife.

The singer and the former Miss Teen USA were spotted out and about in Sydney on Feb. 27 as the Jonas Brothers prepared to kick off the Australian leg of their Five Albums. One Night. The World Tour.

Rocking a navy graphic tee reading "Get High on the Rockies" and blue jeans, Joe hit up a local lawn bowling green with Stormi—who donned a black tank with matching denim bottoms—as well as his brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

Stormi, 33, posted a selfie from the field on Instagram, cryptically writing in the caption, "Am I…"

Adding to the mystique surrounding their relationship status, she and Joe, 34, each shared videos of the Sydney Harbor taken from what appeared to be the same boating excursion. Neither included a caption on their respextive Instagram Stories, though Stormi's clip was set to Tame Impala's "New Person, Same Old Mistakes" while the Camp Rock alum chose "Trust" by Hot Flash Heat Wave for the musical accompaniment.