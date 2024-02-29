Stephen Baldwin Shares Cryptic Message After Praying for Justin and Hailey Bieber

Watch : Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

Stephen Baldwin seems to be in good spirits following his mysterious message about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Days after asking for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, the Bio-Dome actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories Feb. 29, grinning from ear to ear in front of a mural reading "Smile" on the wall behind him. Stephen added McFadden & Whitehead's 1979 disco hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" over the photo.

That wasn't the only message he shared: Earlier in the day, the 57-year-old reposted a video about how growth comes when you keep going, despite wanting to give up. Stephen responded by writing in part, "What is your knowledge wisdom & instinct would you hesitate at moment of truth? do you have that life living instinct? do you know that life giving spirit d [sic] fight or flight??"

The new posts come three days after he raised eyebrows when he reshared an Instagram Reel asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin.