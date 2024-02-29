Stephen Baldwin Shares Cryptic Message After Praying for Justin and Hailey Bieber

Stephen Baldwin posted a smiling selfie and just one word after asking for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber.

Watch: Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

Stephen Baldwin seems to be in good spirits following his mysterious message about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.

Days after asking for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, the Bio-Dome actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories Feb. 29, grinning from ear to ear in front of a mural reading "Smile" on the wall behind him. Stephen added McFadden & Whitehead's 1979 disco hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" over the photo.

That wasn't the only message he shared: Earlier in the day, the 57-year-old reposted a video about how growth comes when you keep going, despite wanting to give up. Stephen responded by writing in part, "What is your knowledge wisdom & instinct would you hesitate at moment of truth? do you have that life living instinct? do you know that life giving spirit d [sic] fight or flight??"

The new posts come three days after he raised eyebrows when he reshared an Instagram Reel asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," read the Feb. 26 Reel originally posted by Victor Marx, who added in the caption, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

Neither Hailey or Justin have publicly addressed Stephen's post, which has sparked concern for the couple online. E! News has reached out to Justin, Hailey and Stephen and hasn't heard back.

The Biebers have been keeping a lower profile as of late, although they were recently spotted at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, when Justin supported his friend and mentor Usher's halftime performance.

The "Sorry" singer, who is just shy of his 30th birthday on March 1, has taken a break from performing since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a virus that attacks the nerves in the ears and face and causes paralysis.

Nine months later, he gave a positive update by posting a video flashing a full grin at the camera, and even hit the stage again on Feb. 1 at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto.

Hailey has also been dealing with her own health challenges, sharing in March 2022 that she suffered a blood clot to the brain.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well," she said in an Instagram Story at the time, "and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

More recently, she's been working on her Rhode skincare brand and celebrated Valentine's Day by posting yummy photos of glazed doughnuts, an In-N-Out hat and a bouquet of red roses on social media.

Keep reading for more of Justin and Hailey's love story over the years.

PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

