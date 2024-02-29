Stephen Baldwin Shares Cryptic Message After Praying for Justin and Hailey Bieber

Stephen Baldwin seems to be in good spirits following his mysterious message about Hailey Bieber and Justin Bieber.
Days after asking for prayers for his daughter and son-in-law, the Bio-Dome actor posted a selfie to his Instagram Stories Feb. 29, grinning from ear to ear in front of a mural reading "Smile" on the wall behind him. Stephen added McFadden & Whitehead's 1979 disco hit "Ain't No Stoppin' Us Now" over the photo.
That wasn't the only message he shared: Earlier in the day, the 57-year-old reposted a video about how growth comes when you keep going, despite wanting to give up. Stephen responded by writing in part, "What is your knowledge wisdom & instinct would you hesitate at moment of truth? do you have that life living instinct? do you know that life giving spirit d [sic] fight or flight??"
The new posts come three days after he raised eyebrows when he reshared an Instagram Reel asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin.
"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord," read the Feb. 26 Reel originally posted by Victor Marx, who added in the caption, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."
Neither Hailey or Justin have publicly addressed Stephen's post, which has sparked concern for the couple online. E! News has reached out to Justin, Hailey and Stephen and hasn't heard back.
The Biebers have been keeping a lower profile as of late, although they were recently spotted at the 2024 Super Bowl on Feb. 11, when Justin supported his friend and mentor Usher's halftime performance.
The "Sorry" singer, who is just shy of his 30th birthday on March 1, has taken a break from performing since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, a virus that attacks the nerves in the ears and face and causes paralysis.
Nine months later, he gave a positive update by posting a video flashing a full grin at the camera, and even hit the stage again on Feb. 1 at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto.
Hailey has also been dealing with her own health challenges, sharing in March 2022 that she suffered a blood clot to the brain.
"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well," she said in an Instagram Story at the time, "and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."
More recently, she's been working on her Rhode skincare brand and celebrated Valentine's Day by posting yummy photos of glazed doughnuts, an In-N-Out hat and a bouquet of red roses on social media.
