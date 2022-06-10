Justin Bieber Experiencing Partial Face Paralysis Amid New Diagnosis

Watch : Justin Bieber Reveals Half of His Face Is Fully Paralyzed

Justin Bieber is taking time off to rest.

On June 10, the Grammy winner appeared in an Instagram video where he explained why he decided to cancel several upcoming shows. Justin said he has been diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome.

"It is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis," he said. "As you can see, this eye is not blinking. I can't smile on this side of my face. This nostril will not move."

For those who were previously frustrated by Justin cancelling his upcoming shows, the singer explained that he's physically unable to perform on stage at this point. Instead, doctors have recommended the 28-year-old get some rest.

"This is pretty serious as you can see," Justin explained. "I wish this wasn't the case but obviously my body is telling me I have to slow down. I hope you guys understand and I'll be using this time to just rest and relax and get back to 100 percent so I can do what I was born to do."