Does Zac Efron Plan on Being a Dad? He Says…

When it comes to the idea of fatherhood, Zac Efron is soaring, flying.
In fact, the High School Musical alum recently told E! News, "I think I'd love to have kids one day."
And while Zac has kept his love life out of the spotlight in recent years—he and model Vanessa Valladares split in 2021 after nearly a year together—he has put his family life on full display. After all, he and brother Dylan Efron, 32, have often given glimpses into life with their younger half-siblings Olivia, 4, and toddler Henry.
In fact, The Iron Claw star makes it a point to always show some love for his younger brother and sister—showcasing memories with them at the circus and even declaring Olivia to be his Valentine last year.
Back in 2022, the 36-year-old shared a series of sweet snaps with Olivia in honor of her birthday, including him holding her and another of him kissing her on the head. And he let the pics do all the talking as he simply wrote, "Happy bday lil sis."
It seems life as big brother may have changed his thoughts on fatherhood since Zac has admitted to not being sure he was ready to take on that role. After playing a dad in 2022's Firestarter he shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show May 2022, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary."
"I have a little bit more growing to do, probably," he explained "I don't know. Not yet."
But until Zac takes on the role of dad in real life, he's keeping busy with his big brother duties. Keep reading to see some of his cutest sibling moments.
—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley