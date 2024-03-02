Exclusive

Does Zac Efron Plan on Being a Dad? He Says…

After playing a dad in his recent movies, Zac Efron exclusively told E! News whether he’d be interested in taking on the role of dad in the next chapter of his life.

When it comes to the idea of fatherhood, Zac Efron is soaring, flying.

In fact, the High School Musical alum recently told E! News, "I think I'd love to have kids one day."

And while Zac has kept his love life out of the spotlight in recent years—he and model Vanessa Valladares split in 2021 after nearly a year together—he has put his family life on full display. After all, he and brother Dylan Efron, 32, have often given glimpses into life with their younger half-siblings Olivia, 4, and toddler Henry

In fact, The Iron Claw star makes it a point to always show some love for his younger brother and sister—showcasing memories with them at the circus and even declaring Olivia to be his Valentine last year.

Back in 2022, the 36-year-old shared a series of sweet snaps with Olivia in honor of her birthday, including him holding her and another of him kissing her on the head. And he let the pics do all the talking as he simply wrote, "Happy bday lil sis."

photos
Zac Efron Gets His Hollywood Walk of Fame Star

It seems life as big brother may have changed his thoughts on fatherhood since Zac has admitted to not being sure he was ready to take on that role. After playing a dad in 2022's Firestarter he shared on The Ellen DeGeneres Show May 2022, "I think that was a healthy dose to put me off of it for as long as necessary."

Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

"I have a little bit more growing to do, probably," he explained "I don't know. Not yet." 

But until Zac takes on the role of dad in real life, he's keeping busy with his big brother duties. Keep reading to see some of his cutest sibling moments.

Ricky Stanicky premieres globally on Prime Video March 7. 

—Reporting by Nikaline McCarley

Instagram / Dylan Efron
Brothers on Vacation

Zac bonds with his brother Dylan Efron on a late summer 2023 trip.

Instagram
Bedtime Stories

Zac Efron posted this adorable photo of him reading a book to little sister Olivia in February 2023, writing on Instagram, "My valentine."

Instagram
Full Hearts

In a June 2021 Instagram post, Zac called Olivia a "little heartbreaker."

Instagram
Circus Fun

Zac took Olivia and his youngest brother, Henry, to the circus in June 2023.

Instagram
Family Time

The High School Musical alum visited Circus Vargas with his siblings and dad David Efron.

Instagram
The G.O.A.T.

Zac and his younger brother Dylan cuddled some baby goats in June 2018.

Noel Vasquez/GC Images
Baseball Bros

The older Efron brothers checked out a Los Angeles Dodgers game on August 24, 2016.

Instagram
Travel Buddies

Zac posted this brotherly photo in honor of Dylan's 31st birthday in February 2023, writing in the caption, "Here's to many more years of shared adventures and endless good times. Love ya!"

Instagram
Birthday Kiss

The actor shared an adorable moment with Olivia on her birthday in December 2022.

Instagram
Look of Love

"Happy bday lil sis," he captioned this sweet snap.

Noel Vasquez/Getty Images
High Five!

Zac greeted Dylan at the finish line when he ran the Nautica Malibu Traithalon in September 2016.

Instagram
Ride or Die

The Baywatch star rode bikes with Dylan during a sunny outing in Los Angeles in June 2017.

Instagram
Outdoorsmen

Zac and Dylan went camping in the family's new van in July 2017.

Instagram
Boys Will Be Boys

They're all in this together! Zac marked Dylan's birthday in February 2022 with a hilarious tribute, reading, "HBD lil bro! 30 years and we're still up to the same $&!+."

