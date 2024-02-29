Prince William Returns to Royal Duties 2 Days After Missing Public Appearance Due to "Personal Matter"

Prince William is back to his busy schedule.
Two days after he suddenly canceled his appearance at his late godfather King Constantine of Greece's memorial over what Kensington Palace called a "personal matter," the Prince of Wales resumed his public duties with a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London.
During the Feb. 29 event, William met Rabbi Daniel Epstein as well as with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt. He also sat down with ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust and heard from young people about how they've been affected by antisemitism.
During the discussion, William condemned hatred towards the Jewish community and expressed his and wife Kate Middleton's concerns about the rise in antisemitism.
"Well, you've heard it from me, antisemitism has no place in society. I've said that before and I'll say it again," he said during the discussion, per the BBC, later adding, "Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism that you guys have talked about so eloquently this morning, and I'm just so sorry you've had to experience that."
And while Kate—who is recovering from an abdominal surgery—didn't join William on the visit, he was given a bouquet of flowers for his wife of more than 12 years.
William's outing comes as a spokesperson for the Princess of Wales reemphasized her desire for privacy following the procedure.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," the spokesperson said. "That guidance stands."
Upon sharing the news of Kate's surgery in mid-January, Kensington Palace indicated the 42-year-old—who shares kids Prince George, 10; Princess Charlotte, 8; and Prince Louis, 5, with William—would not return to public duties until after Easter.
"The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate," the Palace added at the time. "She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
