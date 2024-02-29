Prince William Returns to Royal Duties 2 Days After Missing Public Appearance Due to "Personal Matter"

Watch : Prince William Returns to Royal Duties Amid Family Health Battles

Prince William is back to his busy schedule.

Two days after he suddenly canceled his appearance at his late godfather King Constantine of Greece's memorial over what Kensington Palace called a "personal matter," the Prince of Wales resumed his public duties with a visit to the Western Marble Arch Synagogue in London.

During the Feb. 29 event, William met Rabbi Daniel Epstein as well as with Holocaust survivor Renee Salt. He also sat down with ambassadors from the Holocaust Educational Trust and heard from young people about how they've been affected by antisemitism.

During the discussion, William condemned hatred towards the Jewish community and expressed his and wife Kate Middleton's concerns about the rise in antisemitism.

"Well, you've heard it from me, antisemitism has no place in society. I've said that before and I'll say it again," he said during the discussion, per the BBC, later adding, "Both Catherine and I are extremely concerned about the rise in antisemitism that you guys have talked about so eloquently this morning, and I'm just so sorry you've had to experience that."