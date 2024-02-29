Dawson's Creek Alum James Van Der Beek Sings With Daughter Olivia on TV

Watch : How James Van Der Beek Is Teaching Kids to Give Back

You won't wanna wait to see this.

James Van Der Beek joined his daughter Olivia, 13, as she made her TV debut on the Feb. 28 season finale of the singing game show We Are Family. The series, which premiered in January, features performances from relatives of celebs, who are themselves later revealed to the audience.

Olivia, the eldest of the Dawson's Creek alum and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek's six kids, was singing country singer Lee Ann Womack's 2000 hit "I Hope You Dance" when he later stepped out from behind a barrier to reveal his identity.

And Olivia was more than thrilled to be sharing the stage with her dad. "He's a busy guy but still clears his schedule to spend as much time with his kids as humanly possible," she told the crowd, "and I just really admire that and I think he's amazing."

A day later, James shared a behind-the-scenes video from their experience as he reminisced about the early days of his career in the early-'90s.