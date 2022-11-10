How James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Squeeze in Date Night With 6 Kids

Watch : How James Van Der Beek Is Teaching Kids to Give Back

James Van Der Beek is finding the balance of dad life.

As parents to six kids, date night doesn't necessarily come easy for the Dawson's Creek star and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, but as he recently shared, they still find ways to make it work.

"I mean, it takes a lot of organization, I will say that," James exclusively told E! News while promoting his partnership with Libby's Vegetables and Meals on Wheels. "You know, okay, 'you got the six kids' bedtime? You good? Great, we're out.' That doesn't quite happen. So there's a lot of training and an explanation that goes into it."

As such, James and Kimberly—who are parents to Olivia, 12, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, Gwendolyn, 4, and 1-year-old Jeremiah—tend to lean towards afternoon dates and even some out of the box ideas when it comes to their particular date of choice.

"Right now, it's kind of a quick coffee shop or even an errand run," he noted. "Honestly we've had some of our favorite afternoons on errand runs together."