How James Van Der Beek and Wife Kimberly Squeeze in Date Night With 6 Kids

James Van Der Beek is finding the balance of dad life.
As parents to six kids, date night doesn't necessarily come easy for the Dawson's Creek star and wife Kimberly Van Der Beek, but as he recently shared, they still find ways to make it work.
"I mean, it takes a lot of organization, I will say that," James exclusively told E! News while promoting his partnership with Libby's Vegetables and Meals on Wheels. "You know, okay, 'you got the six kids' bedtime? You good? Great, we're out.' That doesn't quite happen. So there's a lot of training and an explanation that goes into it."
As such, James and Kimberly—who are parents to Olivia, 12, Joshua, 10, Annabel, 8, Emilia, 6, Gwendolyn, 4, and 1-year-old Jeremiah—tend to lean towards afternoon dates and even some out of the box ideas when it comes to their particular date of choice.
"Right now, it's kind of a quick coffee shop or even an errand run," he noted. "Honestly we've had some of our favorite afternoons on errand runs together."
Gushing about his family life, James added, "With this many beautiful little humans around and an amazing wife, it's kind of about picking the things that are on the plate and then just making human interaction out of it."
The actor also reflected on his family's move to Austin, Texas, in Sept. 2020, revealing that his family is flourishing after leaving Los Angeles and moving down south. "I was on the West Coast, but it feels like home here," he explained. "I really feel grounded. I love being so connected to the weather and the seasons. And I can see it for the kids as well."
And although the Varsity Blues star has made the trip back to L.A. to visit friends, he noted Austin has, "just been a really good fit."
James, who welcomed Jeremiah, to the family Nov. 2021—after he and his wife revealed she had suffered late-term pregnancy losses multiple times—spoke on how their newest addition has fit right in.
"He anchors the family in such a beautiful way," he said. "It's been such a blessing and it's been so healing for us on so many levels to have him around, and the girls just dote on him. My son has a brother and I think there's just a little bit of him standing up a little straighter. I feel like now that he knows he has this little brother who's looking up to him. And then once they get older, we can have some boys trips."