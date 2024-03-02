Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Speculation With Birthday Message

After Stephen Baldwin shared a post asking for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber, the model proved their marriage is going strong with a birthday message to the singer.

Watch: Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

The Biebers are putting the rumors to rest.

Days after Stephen Baldwin sparked concern for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber, the Rhode Skin founder posted a tribute to her husband on his 30th birthday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," she wrote on Instagram March 1. "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

Hailey shared the message alongside a series of photos and video of the couple throughout the years. One image showed Hailey and Justin at their 2019 wedding, while the pair were pictured kissing aboard a boat in another snap.

The model also posted images of herself and Justin on various dates, as well as a throwback photo of the pop superstar and an image of his 30th birthday cake. 

Stephen—who shares Hailey, 27, and daughter Alaia, 31, with wife Kennya Baldwin—raised eyebrows earlier this week when he reposted Victor Marx's Instagram video asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin.

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber's Road to Marriage

"There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face and also the enemy doesn't want them to draw closer to Jesus," Victor captioned footage of Justin singing and playing guitar. "So often regardless of the material things or the accolades they often face spiritual warfare that intense and seeks to ship-wreck their faith, marriage and life in general."

 

Instagram/Hailey Bieber

And though Hailey and Justin—who tied the knot in a courthouse ceremony in September 2018—haven't directly addressed this call for prayers, she has spoken out against invasive rumors over the years.

In fact, back in October, Hailey slammed "disheartening" pregnancy speculation

"Recently, everybody was like, 'Oh, my God, she's pregnant,' and that's happened to me multiple times before," she told GQ Hype. "There is something that's disheartening about, Damn, I can't be bloated one time and not be pregnant? It would be a lie if I was like, 'Oh, yeah, I don't give a s--t.'"

"When there comes a day that that is true," Hailey said, "you, you, as in the internet, will be the last to know."

 

Despite the constant public attention, she's happy with where life has taken her.

"I very much feel like this is where I'm meant to be," Hailey noted. "I've had times where I didn't feel so connected to myself or my body for different reasons. Right now in my life, I feel very clear, very solid, very happy. I'm just focused on what's in front of me."

To revisit Justin and Hailey's cutest photos, keep reading...

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

