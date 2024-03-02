Hailey Bieber Shuts Down Justin Bieber Marriage Speculation With Birthday Message

Watch : Stephen Baldwin Raises Concern For Hailey And Justin Bieber With Instagram Story Message

The Biebers are putting the rumors to rest.

Days after Stephen Baldwin sparked concern for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber, the Rhode Skin founder posted a tribute to her husband on his 30th birthday.

"30!!!!!!!????!!????!!!! that was fast," she wrote on Instagram March 1. "words could never truly describe the beauty of who you are. Happy Birthday to you… love of my life, for life."

Hailey shared the message alongside a series of photos and video of the couple throughout the years. One image showed Hailey and Justin at their 2019 wedding, while the pair were pictured kissing aboard a boat in another snap.

The model also posted images of herself and Justin on various dates, as well as a throwback photo of the pop superstar and an image of his 30th birthday cake.

Stephen—who shares Hailey, 27, and daughter Alaia, 31, with wife Kennya Baldwin—raised eyebrows earlier this week when he reposted Victor Marx's Instagram video asking for prayers for Hailey and Justin.