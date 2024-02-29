Kate Middleton's Rep Speaks Out Amid Her Recovery From Abdominal Surgery

As Kate Middleton continues her recovery from a planned abdominal surgery, the Princess of Wales’ rep offered a reminder on the brevity of their updates.

The Palace is reasserting Kate Middleton's public boundaries. 

After providing another cursory update regarding her ongoing recovery from a January abdominal surgery, a rep for the Princess of Wales offered a reminder about her wish for privacy.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kate told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands." 

And, as her reps said in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 27, Kate's team reiterated she continues to be doing "well."

The 42-year-old was released from a two-week hospital stay following a planned procedure in late January. At which point, the Palace also provided a brief update. 

"She is making good progress," the Jan. 29 statement read. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."

Kate—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—initially underwent her surgery in mid-January. And though the Palace wouldn't disclose the nature of her ailment, other than iterating it was noncancerous, it did provide a succinct recovery timeline. 

"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the Palace noted in a Jan. 17 statement. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."

Karwai Tang/WireImage

As Kate continues recouping her health, the British royal family is drawing more than their standard attention, especially after King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis was announced on Feb. 5. 

While Kate and King Charles continue on their health journeys, read on for the latest updates on royal family news around the globe. 

Chris Jackson - WPA Pool/Getty Images

Thomas Kensington Dies at 45

The husband of Lady Gabriella Windsor and ex-boyfriend of Pippa Middleton, died Feb. 25. Although the cause of death was not disclosed, no suspicious circumstances or other parties were involved, according to the family.

Chris Jackson/Getty Images

King Charles Diagnosed With Cancer

While King Charles III was in the hospital for his benign prostate enlargement procedure, the royal family member was diagnosed with cancer.

"His Majesty has today commenced a schedule of regular treatments, during which time he has been advised by doctors to postpone public-facing duties," Buckingham Palace said Feb. 5. "Throughout this period, His Majesty will continue to undertake State business and official paperwork as usual.The King is grateful to his medical team for their swift intervention, which was made possible thanks to his recent hospital procedure. He remains wholly positive about his treatment and looks forward to returning to full public duty as soon as possible."

Stephen Pond/Getty Images

Sarah Ferguson Is Diagnosed With a Second Type of Cancer

The Duchess of York's rep said in a statement on Jan. 21 that Sarah was recently diagnosed with malignant melanoma, an aggressive form of skin cancer. Several months prior, she underwent a single mastectomy to treat breast cancer.

KELD NAVNTOFT/Ritzau Scanpix/AFP via Getty Images

Queen Margrethe II of Denmark Abdicates the Throne

On Jan. 14, Queen Margrethe II of Denmark made history as she officially abdicated the throne, handing the crown over to her son, now known as King Frederik the 10th

Samir Hussein/WireImage

Kate Middleton Is Hospitalized

Kensington Palace announced on Jan. 17 that Kate Middleton underwent planned abdominal surgery and was set to remain in the hospital for 10 to 14 days.

"Based on the current medical advice," the Palace said, "she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter."

Joe Giddens/PA Images via Getty Images

Prince William Adjusting His Schedule

Amid Kate's recovery, Prince William postponed a number of engagements as he supported his family, including the couple's three children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

WPA Pool / Pool (Getty)

King Charles III Undergoing Treatment

Shortly after Kate's hospitalization was made public, Buckingham Palace shared that Charles "has sought treatment for an enlarged prostate."

"His Majesty's condition is benign and he will attend hospital next week for a corrective procedure," the statement added. "The King’s public engagements will be postponed for a short period of recuperation."

Arnold Jerocki/WireImage

Luxembourg Welcomes a New Baby

Princess Claire and Prince Felix of Luxembourg welcomed son Balthazar Felix Karl on Jan. 7, the first royal baby of the New Year!

