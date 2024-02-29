Kate Middleton's Rep Speaks Out Amid Her Recovery From Abdominal Surgery

Watch : Kate Middleton Health Update & Prince William Cancels Public Appearance

The Palace is reasserting Kate Middleton's public boundaries.

After providing another cursory update regarding her ongoing recovery from a January abdominal surgery, a rep for the Princess of Wales offered a reminder about her wish for privacy.

"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kate told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."

And, as her reps said in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 27, Kate's team reiterated she continues to be doing "well."

The 42-year-old was released from a two-week hospital stay following a planned procedure in late January. At which point, the Palace also provided a brief update.

"She is making good progress," the Jan. 29 statement read. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."