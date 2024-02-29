Kate Middleton's Rep Speaks Out Amid Her Recovery From Abdominal Surgery

The Palace is reasserting Kate Middleton's public boundaries.
After providing another cursory update regarding her ongoing recovery from a January abdominal surgery, a rep for the Princess of Wales offered a reminder about her wish for privacy.
"Kensington Palace made it clear in January the timelines of the princess' recovery and we'd only be providing significant updates," a spokesperson for Kate told E! News Feb. 29. "That guidance stands."
And, as her reps said in a statement to NBC News on Feb. 27, Kate's team reiterated she continues to be doing "well."
The 42-year-old was released from a two-week hospital stay following a planned procedure in late January. At which point, the Palace also provided a brief update.
"She is making good progress," the Jan. 29 statement read. "The Prince and Princess wish to say a huge thank you to the entire team at The London Clinic, especially the dedicated nursing staff, for the care they have provided. The Wales family continues to be grateful for the well wishes they have received from around the world."
Kate—who shares children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, 8, and Prince Louis, 5, with husband Prince William—initially underwent her surgery in mid-January. And though the Palace wouldn't disclose the nature of her ailment, other than iterating it was noncancerous, it did provide a succinct recovery timeline.
"Based on the current medical advice, she is unlikely to return to public duties until after Easter," the Palace noted in a Jan. 17 statement. "The Princess of Wales appreciates the interest this statement will generate. She hopes that the public will understand her desire to maintain as much normality for her children as possible; and her wish that her personal medical information remains private."
As Kate continues recouping her health, the British royal family is drawing more than their standard attention, especially after King Charles III‘s cancer diagnosis was announced on Feb. 5.
