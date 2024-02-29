Titan Sub Tragedy: New Documentary Clip Features Banging Sounds Heard Amid Search

Watch : Mom of Titan Sub Victim Says She Gave Son Her Spot

More details about the Titan submersible catastrophe are coming to light.

Eight months after the OceanGate submersible imploded, a new documentary is highlighting the harrowing search and knocking sounds rescuers heard at the time, which ultimately fostered hope of finding its five passengers alive.

"The symmetry between those knockings is very unusual," former Navy submarine Captain Ryan Ramsey said during ITN's The Titan Sub Disaster: Minute by Minute trailer. "It's rhythmic, it's like somebody is making that sound, and the fact that it is repeated is really unusual."

The documentary, which is set to air March 6 and 7 on Britain's Channel 5, chronicles the disappearance of the submersible in the North Atlantic Ocean, as well as the rescue mission and reflections from experts, according to ITN Productions. It will also examine exclusive audio from the Canadian Air Force, including the infamous banging sounds heard during the massive search.

On June 18, the Titan was headed to the wreckage of the RMS Titanic—which tragically sunk to the bottom of the Atlantic Ocean in April 1912—when it lost signal.