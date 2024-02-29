Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Stephen Baldwin shared a cryptic message to Instagram asking for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber.

Watch: Why Justin Bieber Declined Usher's Super Bowl Invite

Stephen Baldwin is leaning on his faith.

The Usual Suspects actor raised eyebrows when he took to Instagram to reshare a post asking for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx read, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." The All Things Possible Ministry founder also noted, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

In the since-expired Instagram Story, shared by Page Six, Stephen reposted the Reel, which features Justin playing the guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever."

Stephen did not give a reason as to why he was asking for prayers, and E! News has reached out to reps for Stephen, Hailey and Justin for comment.

Justin, 29, has maintained a lower profile since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which he explained "is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

photos
Hailey Bieber's Best Looks

"As the result of this illness, I was not able to complete the North America leg of the Justice Tour," he posted to Instagram Stories at the time. "I realized that I need to make my health the priority right now. So I'm going to take a break from touring for the time being. I'm going to be ok, but I need time to rest and get better."

Justin added, "Thank you for your prayers and support throughout all of this! I love you all passionately!"

Arturo Holmes/MG21/Getty Images; Jim Spellman/WireImage

The "What Do You Mean" singer gave an update on his diagnosis in March 2023, sharing a video of himself, zooming in until he flashed a full grin with the caption, "Wait for it…"

He eventually made his return to the stage at the NHL All-Star Player draft in Toronto on Feb. 1, singing a medley of his hits.

And while fans were hoping he'd surprise audiences at the Super Bowl alongside friend and mentor Usher on Feb. 11, the "U Got it Bad" singer explained why Justin opted not to participate.

"I think that it might've been the fact that he's just wanting to tell a different story right now," Usher said on The Breakfast Club Feb. 16, "and I understand that."

The "Yeah!" singer added, "We're gonna do something else in the future. No love lost or anything like that."

Meanwhile, Hailey has also undergone health challenges in recent years, sharing in March 2022 that she suffered a blood clot to her brain.

"Although this was definitely one of the scariest moments I've ever been through, I'm home now and doing well," she shared on her Instagram Story at the time, "and I'm so grateful and thankful to all the amazing doctors and nurses who took care of me! Thank you to everyone who has reached out with well wishes and concern, and for all the support and love."

Keep reading to see snapshots of Justin and Hailey over the years.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
PDA Alert!

Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber, wearing Jordan Road earrings, shared this kissing photo on their Instagram pages in honor of their fifth wedding anniversary.

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Marriage Milestone

"To the most precious, my beloved." Justin wrote on Instagram. "You have captivated my heart. I know from the depths of my soul down to my bones that this journey with you will only exceed our wildest expectations. So let's keep dreaming big baby. Cheers to forever and ever. I love you with every fiber of my being. HAPPY 5TH YEAR ANNIVERSARY!!!"

Instagram/Justin Bieber
Forever

"5," Hailey wrote on her Instagram to celebrate their fifth anniversary. "I love you."

Instagram
Sky High

The couple was over the moon in love as they got ready to take flight.

Instagram
"My Little Bean"

Justin and Hailey looked so darn cute cuddled up together!

Instagram
Cute Cuddles

The two cuddled up during an outing at the lake.

Instagram
Hot and Steamy

Justin and Hailey couldn't keep their hands off each other while making out in the water.

Instagram
Engagement Announcement

In July 2018, Justin confirmed his engagement to Hailey in a lengthy Instagram post. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you! So committed to spending my life getting to know every single part of you loving you patiently and kindly," he captioned this photo. "My heart is COMPLETELY and FULLY YOURS and I will ALWAYS put you first," he continued. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else. You make me so much better and we compliment each other so well!! Can't wait for the best season of life yet!"

Instagram
The Next Step

He also shared this shot as part of the engagement announcement, writing, "It's funny because now with you everything seems to make sense!" He added, "My goodness does feel good to have our future secured! WERE GONNA BE BETTER AT 70 BABY HERE WE GO!" Aww!

Instagram
Kisses for Days

The Biebers sharing a sweet smooch. "Hunny buns punkin," Justin captioned the photo. 

Instagram
Covered in Cake

The two enjoyed a very sweet smooch to celebrate their love. 

Instagram
Birthday Boy

Hailey posted this sweet pic in honor of her hubby's 25 birthday. 

Instagram
His Lips Are Sealed

"My lips get jealous of my arms cuz I can hold you with them," Justin shared. We're pretty jealous too! 

Instagram
Photo-booth or Bust

Could these two be any cuter?! "My only bubba," Hailey shared about the sweet pic. 

Instagram
Snow Bunnies

It may be cold outside, but they know how to keep each other warm. 

Instagram
Blurry Nights with Bae

This photo might be blurry, but one thing is clear—they're so in love! 

Instagram
Studio Vibes

Hailey supporting her man in the studio while he does what he loves. 

Instagram
Turn that Frown Around

Justin's pouty pucker is courtesy of his vacation ending. Very relateable! 

Instagram
Ride or Die

Once again, these two are absolutely slaying the relationship goals! "Go best friend that's my best friend," Justin captioned the pic. 

Instagram
Love and Faith

The couple who prays together, stays together. "I know for me this conference came at the exact time I needed it, I believe God is THAT amazing and faithful that he brings us the right words during the season that we need it the most," Hailey captioned the shot with her hubby.

Instagram
Sunset Lovers

Amazing views for the gram. The sunset is also pretty nice! 

Instagram
The Biebers

One of their first official shots as husband and wife! 

Instagram
Posted Up

Even in this photo taken years ago, this pair was picture-perfect.

Instagram
No More Hiding

In January 2016, the two decided they weren't going to hide their romance any longer, and this photo of them kissing quickly circulated throughout the internet.

Instagram
Sharing Is Caring

Hailey decided to lend a helping hand in January 2015 when she gave Justin her hair-tie right off her wrist!

Instagram
Glasses and Grins

They might not have been together when this photo was taken in June 2015, but they sure did look good together!

Instagram
Silly Selfie

In this photo from May 2015, the "Baby" singer rocked a fake mustache while the model sweetly posed behind him.

Instagram
Famous Friends

In December 2014, Kendall Jenner joined Justin and Hailey for a Nerf gun night!

Instagram
Denying the Romance Rumors

Earlier in December, the A-lister took to Instagram to shut down any dating speculation between him and Hailey. "People are crazy. I'm super single and this is my good friend u would know otherwise," he wrote. Hmmmmm. Foreshadowing much?

Instagram
Clippers Club

Back in 2014, Hailey and Justin were cool and coordinated, rocking LA Clippers gear as they hung out together as friends.

