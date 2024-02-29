Stephen Baldwin Asks for Prayers for Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber

Watch : Why Justin Bieber Declined Usher's Super Bowl Invite

Stephen Baldwin is leaning on his faith.

The Usual Suspects actor raised eyebrows when he took to Instagram to reshare a post asking for prayers for daughter Hailey Bieber and son-in-law Justin Bieber.

"Christians, please when you think of Justin & Hailey, take a moment to offer a little prayer for them," a Feb. 26 Instagram Reel from Victor Marx read, "to have wisdom, protection and to draw close to the Lord." The All Things Possible Ministry founder also noted, "There are special challenges that folks in high visibility positions face."

In the since-expired Instagram Story, shared by Page Six, Stephen reposted the Reel, which features Justin playing the guitar and singing "I Could Sing of Your Love Forever."

Stephen did not give a reason as to why he was asking for prayers, and E! News has reached out to reps for Stephen, Hailey and Justin for comment.

Justin, 29, has maintained a lower profile since 2022, when he canceled his Justice World Tour following his diagnosis with Ramsay Hunt Syndrome, which he explained "is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."