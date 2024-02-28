The Heartwarming Reason Adam Sandler Gets "Jumpy" Around Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler just filled in the blank space when it comes to who has left him starstruck.
In fact, the Happy Gilmore star recently shared that Taylor Swift is one of the few celebrities that have left him speechless, simply, due to the fact that his daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, are such big fans of her.
"Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little f--cking jumpy," Adam told Conan O'Brien on a Feb. 26 episode of his Needs A Friend podcast, while discussing stars who mean a lot to them. "I don't want to blow it for my kids—I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."
As Conan put it, when it comes to fame, "She's this whole other level."
The Uncut Gems actor went on to emphasize the level of fandom in his household—and beyond.
"So many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know—I know ‘em too, by the way! But they know them inside and out," Adam explained. "Remember The Beatles? Every f--cking song on the record you knew? That's Taylor Swift, too. There's not a song you skip."
The Sandler family has shown off their love for the "Karma" singer before. After all, Sunny notably joined Adam on stage to perform a cover of "Lover" during an October show of his tour. And in addition to attending the Eras Tour in August, just a few months later the Billy Madison star was on the red carpet at the premiere for her concert film.
In fact, Adam, his daughters, and his wife Jackie were spotted receiving hugs from Taylor herself following the movie.
Their mutual love for Taylor isn't the only thing that brings Adam's family together. He often collaborates on projects with his wife and daughters—most recently in Netflix's You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. After all, he's often spoken of loving to work with his close pals on films, and he considers his girls among the best.
"My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine," Adam said while accepting the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18. "Not a minute goes by without me thinking of and how much I love you, you're my best friends and my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had, forever and ever my girl."
