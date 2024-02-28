The Heartwarming Reason Adam Sandler Gets "Jumpy" Around Taylor Swift

Adam Sandler shared that he still gets starstruck by Taylor Swift and the reason has to do with his daughters Sadie and Sunny.

Adam Sandler just filled in the blank space when it comes to who has left him starstruck.

In fact, the Happy Gilmore star recently shared that Taylor Swift is one of the few celebrities that have left him speechless, simply, due to the fact that his daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, are such big fans of her. 

"Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little f--cking jumpy," Adam told Conan O'Brien on a Feb. 26 episode of his Needs A Friend podcast, while discussing stars who mean a lot to them. "I don't want to blow it for my kids—I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

As Conan put it, when it comes to fame, "She's this whole other level."

The Uncut Gems actor went on to emphasize the level of fandom in his household—and beyond.

"So many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know—I know ‘em too, by the way! But they know them inside and out," Adam explained. "Remember The Beatles? Every f--cking song on the record you knew? That's Taylor Swift, too. There's not a song you skip."

The Sandler family has shown off their love for the "Karma" singer before. After all, Sunny notably joined Adam on stage to perform a cover of "Lover" during an October show of his tour. And in addition to attending the Eras Tour in August, just a few months later the Billy Madison star was on the red carpet at the premiere for her concert film.

In fact, Adam, his daughters, and his wife Jackie were spotted receiving hugs from Taylor herself following the movie. 

Their mutual love for Taylor isn't the only thing that brings Adam's family together. He often collaborates on projects with his wife and daughters—most recently in Netflix's You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah. After all, he's often spoken of loving to work with his close pals on films, and he considers his girls among the best.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

"My daughters, Sadie and Sunshine," Adam said while accepting the People's Icon Award at the 2024 People's Choice Awards Feb. 18. "Not a minute goes by without me thinking of and how much I love you, you're my best friends and my darling wife Jackie, you are my partner for life. I love every car ride and every kiss we've ever had, forever and ever my girl." 

Read on for more sweet Sandler family moments from over the years.

Jeff Vespa/WireImage.com
September 2007

Adam Sandler and wife Jackie Sandler took their baby girl Sadie Madison Sandler, born in May 2006, to a red carpet charity event hosted by Courteney Cox at the Santa Monica Pier. The carnival event benefitted the EB Medical Research Foundation.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam and Jackie posed with daughters Sadie and Sunny Madeline Sandler, born in November 2008, while he received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images
February 2011

Adam carried Sunny at the ceremony on Hollywood Blvd.

Mariah Wild/Disney Parks via Getty Images
August 2015

The comedian took Sunny for a fun-filled day at Florida's Walt Disney World Resort, where they snapped a paw-dorable pic with Goofy.

Bruce Glikas/Bruce Glikas/FilmMagic
March 2016

The Sandlers took in a Broadway show in New York, posing backstage at School of Rock.

Christopher Polk/KCA2016/Getty Images for Nickelodeon
March 2016

Adam won dad of the year by taking his girls to Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards in L.A.

Randy Holmes via Getty Images
October 2018

The 50 First Dates star and his youngest stopped by Jimmy Kimmel's late night show.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
November 2018

Adam and Sunny waved while sitting courtside for a basketball game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Portland Trail Blazers. 

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

The fam had a slam dunk outing while watching the Milwaukee Bucks and New York Knicks game.

James Devaney/Getty Images
December 2018

Adam, Jackie and their daughters were captivated during a game at Madison Square Garden.

Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images
December 2018

The Wedding Singer star shared a sweet moment with fellow sports fan Sadie during an Los Angeles Lakers and San Antonio Spurs game.

Marc Piasecki/WireImage
March 2023

The family stepped out in Paris, France to celebrate the release of Murder Mystery 2 with friends.

Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for Netflix
June 2023

Sunny was all grown up with her parents at a Netflix screening of The Out-Laws in Los Angeles.

Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images
June 2023

The Out-Laws star Nina Dobrev stepped in for a pic with the Sandlers at the L.A. premiere.

Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic

February 2024

The family stepped out in Los Angeles to attend the premiere for Netflix's Spaceman. 

