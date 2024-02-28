The Heartwarming Reason Adam Sandler Gets "Jumpy" Around Taylor Swift

Watch : Adam Sandler's Daughter Sunny Sandler Is All Grown Up

Adam Sandler just filled in the blank space when it comes to who has left him starstruck.

In fact, the Happy Gilmore star recently shared that Taylor Swift is one of the few celebrities that have left him speechless, simply, due to the fact that his daughters, Sadie, 17, and Sunny, 15, are such big fans of her.

"Taylor Swift, because what she means to my kids, I get it a little f--cking jumpy," Adam told Conan O'Brien on a Feb. 26 episode of his Needs A Friend podcast, while discussing stars who mean a lot to them. "I don't want to blow it for my kids—I talk a little too loud. I don't act as cool as I can."

As Conan put it, when it comes to fame, "She's this whole other level."

The Uncut Gems actor went on to emphasize the level of fandom in his household—and beyond.

"So many smash hits. There's not a word my kids don't know—I know ‘em too, by the way! But they know them inside and out," Adam explained. "Remember The Beatles? Every f--cking song on the record you knew? That's Taylor Swift, too. There's not a song you skip."